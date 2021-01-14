“The Penthouse” Remains Most Buzzworthy Drama For 7th Consecutive Week

“The Penthouse” is probably the most talked about drama for the seventh week in a row!

Good Knowledge Company has shared its rankings of dramas and solid members that generated probably the most buzz from January 4 to January 10. The listing was compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 21 dramas which might be at the moment on air or set to air quickly.

“The Penthouse” aired its season one finale on January 5, and it grabs No. 1 on probably the most buzzworthy drama listing as soon as once more. Lee Ji Ah rises to No. 1 after one of the talked about matters in the course of the week was whether or not or not her character remains to be alive. Eugene is available in No. 2, Kim So Yeon is No. 7, Park Eun Suk is No. 8, and Uhm Ki Joon is No. 9.

“Mr. Queen” takes second place among the many most buzzworthy dramas for the third week in a row, with Shin Hye Solar in No. 3 amongst solid members with Kim Jung Hyun taking No. 5.

“The Uncanny Counter” stays No. 3 on the drama listing, and “True Magnificence” is No. 4. “True Magnificence” solid members take spots on the solid member rating, with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo rising to No. 4, Moon Ga Younger to No. 6, and Hwang In Yeob to No. 10.

Take a look at the highest 10 most buzzworthy dramas for the primary week of January under:

1. SBS’s “The Penthouse”

2. tvN’s “Mr. Queen”

3. OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter”

4. tvN’s “True Magnificence”

5. JTBC’s “Run On”

6. KBS2’s “A Man in a Veil”

7. KBS2’s “Selfmade Love Story”

8. tvN’s “Awaken”

9. KBS2’s “Royal Secret Agent”

10. JTBC’s “Hush”

The highest 10 most buzzworthy solid members for the week are:

1. Lee Ji Ah (“The Penthouse”)

2. Eugene (“The Penthouse”)

3. Shin Hye Solar (“Mr. Queen”)

4. Cha Eun Woo (“True Magnificence”)

5. Kim Jung Hyun (“Mr. Queen”)

6. Moon Ga Younger (“True Magnificence”)

7. Kim So Yeon (“The Penthouse”)

8. Park Eun Suk (“The Penthouse”)

9. Uhm Ki Joon (“The Penthouse”)

10. Hwang In Yeob (“True Magnificence”)

“The Penthouse” lately shared a teaser trailer for its second season, which premieres in February. Test it out right here!

Watch the primary season of “The Penthouse” under!

