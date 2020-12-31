“The Penthouse” Remains The Most Buzzworthy Drama For 5th Week In A Row

SBS’s “The Penthouse” continues to be the speak of the city with its plot twists and intrigue!

Good Knowledge Company has shared its rankings of dramas and forged members that generated probably the most buzz from December 21 to 27. The record was compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 21 dramas which can be presently on air or set to air quickly.

“The Penthouse” retains the crown for a fifth week on the drama rating, with tvN’s “Mr. Queen” rising to No. 2. tvN’s “True Magnificence” stays No. 3.

Take a look at the highest 10 for the fourth week of December under!

1. “The Penthouse” – 40.99 p.c

2. “Mr. Queen” – 12.36 p.c

3. “True Magnificence” – 9.39 p.c

4. OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” – 7.7 p.c

5. JTBC’s “Run On” – 4.76 p.c

6. MBC’s “Kairos” – 4.03 p.c

7. KBS2’s “Royal Secret Agent” – 3.37 p.c

8. KBS2’s “A Man in a Veil” – 2.75 p.c

9. JTBC’s “Hush” – 2.66 p.c

10. JTBC”s “Dwell On” – 2.53 p.c

In the meantime, “The Penthouse” forged takes six spots within the High 10 for probably the most buzzworthy drama forged members. Eugene is No. 1, Lee Ji Ah is No. 3, Kim So Yeon is No. 4, Uhm Ki Joon is No. 5, Jo Soo Min is No. 9, and Park Eun Suk is No. 10.

See the complete high under!

1. Eugene (“The Penthouse”)

2. Shin Hye Solar (“Mr. Queen”)

3. Lee Ji Ah (“The Penthouse”)

4. Kim So Yeon (“The Penthouse”)

5. Uhm Ki Joon (“The Penthouse”)

6. Moon Ga Younger (“True Magnificence”)

7. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo (“True Magnificence”)

8. Kim Jung Hyun (“Mr. Queen”)

9. Jo Soo Min (“The Penthouse”)

10. Park Eun Suk (“The Penthouse”)

Need to expertise what everybody’s speaking about? Watch “The Penthouse” under!

