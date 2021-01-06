“The Penthouse” Scores Title Of Most Buzzworthy Drama For 6th Week In A Row

SBS’s “The Penthouse” continues its reign as essentially the most buzzworthy drama!

Good Knowledge Company has shared its rankings of dramas and forged members that generated essentially the most buzz from December 28 to January 3. The checklist was compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 20 dramas which might be presently on air or set to air quickly.

“The Penthouse” stays No. 1 on the checklist for the sixth week in a row, and it does so with a share of over 50 %. Its proportion this week is the fourth highest within the historical past of the rankings (in first is the share achieved by “Reply 1988″ for the second week of January in 2016, in second is “Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Nice God)” for the third week of January in 2017, and in third is “Descendants of the Solar” for the second week of April in 2016).

It’s reported that a part of the explanation for all the thrill throughout this week was the prop error that led to speculations about why a DNA check for Oh Yoon Hee (performed by Eugene) confirmed XY intercourse chromosomes, with many individuals sharing their opinions.

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” is available in second place among the many most buzzworthy dramas, whereas OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” rises to No. 3.

Take a look at the highest 10 for the fifth week of December under!

1. “The Penthouse” – 50.46 %

2. “Mr. Queen” – 13.24 %

3. “The Uncanny Counter” – 9.68 %

4. JTBC’s “Run On” – 4.86 %

5. tvN’s “True Magnificence” – 3.64 %

6. KBS2’s “A Man in a Veil” – 3.11 %

7. KBS2’s “Do-it-yourself Love Story” – 2.83 %

8. JTBC’s “Reside On” – 2.31 %

9. KBS2’s “Royal Secret Agent” – 1.73 %

10. tvN’s “Awaken” – 1.63 %

In addition, six of the celebs from “The Penthouse” made the High 10 rating for many buzzworthy forged members through the week. Eugene stays No. 1 and Lee Ji Ah rises to No. 2. Fellow forged members on the checklist embrace Park Eun Suk rising to No. 4, Kim So Yeon in No. 5, Uhm Ki Joon in No. 7, and Jo Soo Min in No. 9.

See the complete high 10 under!

1. Eugene (“The Penthouse”)

2. Lee Ji Ah (“The Penthouse”)

3. Shin Hye Solar (“Mr. Queen”)

4. Park Eun Suk (“The Penthouse”)

5. Kim So Yeon (“The Penthouse”)

6. Kim Jung Hyun (“Mr. Queen”)

7. Uhm Ki Joon (“The Penthouse”)

8. Jo Byeong Gyu (“The Uncanny Counter”)

9. Jo Soo Min (“The Penthouse”)

10. Shin Se Kyung (JTBC’s “Run On”)

“The Penthouse” ended its first season on January 5 with a private greatest in rankings, and the present will return with two extra seasons.

Watch “The Penthouse” under!

