“The Penthouse” Season 2 To Feature Cameos By Lee Si Eon, S.E.S.’s Bada, Shinhwa’s Jun Jin, Ryu Yi Website positioning, And More

Prepare for some thrilling cameos in Season 2 of SBS’s “The Penthouse”!

The smash hit drama is at present gearing up for the premiere of its second season later this month, and the producers have added to the thrill by revealing that the upcoming season will function a bevy of enjoyable cameo appearances by numerous stars.

In what is going to mark her very first position in a TV drama, S.E.S.’s Bada might be becoming a member of her bandmate Eugene on display for a particular look in Season 2. Actor Lee Si Eon can even be making a quick look in what’s described as a small however memorable position with main affect.

Moreover, Season 2 will function a joint cameo by real-life married couple Shinhwa’s Jun Jin and Ryu Yi Website positioning. Within the season premiere, Jun Jin and Ryu Yi Website positioning will play a pair that attends a celebration for married {couples}. Notably, though they’re at present showing collectively on SBS’s “Identical Mattress, Totally different Desires,” Ryu Yi Website positioning’s look in “The Penthouse” will mark her first-ever performing position.

As beforehand reported, Lee Sang Woo can even be becoming a member of his spouse Kim So Yeon on display in a particular cameo. Lastly, Ahn Yun Hong might be becoming a member of the forged of “The Penthouse” as a brand new character in Season 2.

“The Penthouse” will return with Season 2 on February 19. Are you excited for all of those cameos within the upcoming season?

(*2*)Within the meantime, compensate for the primary season of “The Penthouse” with subtitles beneath!

(*2*) Watch Now

Supply (1)