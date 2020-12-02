General News

“The Penthouse” Sees Jump In Ratings As It Hits New Personal Best

December 2, 2020
SBS’s “The Penthouse” continues to soar to new heights!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the December 1 episode of “The Penthouse” recorded common nationwide scores of 14.7 and 19.6 %. It is a vital soar from its earlier private better of 16.9 %. In the metropolitan space, the drama broke into the 20 % with common scores of 21.2 %.

On MBC, “Kairos” recorded scores of three.5 and a pair of.8 %, just like final episode.

On tvN, the second episode of “Awaken” recorded common nationwide scores of 4.475 %. It is a slight lower from its premiere of 4.7 %.

