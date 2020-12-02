“The Penthouse” Sees Jump In Ratings As It Hits New Personal Best

SBS’s “The Penthouse” continues to soar to new heights!
Based on Nielsen Korea, the December 1 episode of “The Penthouse” recorded common nationwide scores of 14.7 and 19.6 %. It is a vital soar from its earlier private better of 16.9 %. In the metropolitan space, the drama broke into the 20 % with common scores of 21.2 %.
On MBC, “Kairos” recorded scores of three.5 and a pair of.8 %, just like final episode.
On tvN, the second episode of “Awaken” recorded common nationwide scores of 4.475 %. It is a slight lower from its premiere of 4.7 %.
