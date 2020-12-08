“The Penthouse” Sets Another New Personal Best In Viewership Ratings

“The Penthouse” has recorded one other private finest in viewership scores because the drama strikes into its second half.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the December 7 episode of the SBS drama recorded common nationwide scores of 16.3 and 19.9 p.c. It is a slight enhance from final week‘s private better of 19.6 p.c, and really near breaking the 20 p.c mark nationwide. In the Seoul capital area, the drama recorded common scores of 17.9 and 21.5 p.c, with a peak of twenty-two.4 p.c.

tvN’s “Awaken” recorded common nationwide scores of 4.012 p.c, a lower from final week’s 4.475 p.c.

MBC’s “Kairos” got here in with scores of three.1 and a couple of.7 p.c, much like final week.

