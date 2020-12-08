General News

“The Penthouse” Sets Another New Personal Best In Viewership Ratings

December 8, 2020
1 Min Read

“The Penthouse” has recorded one other private finest in viewership scores because the drama strikes into its second half.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the December 7 episode of the SBS drama recorded common nationwide scores of 16.3 and 19.9 p.c. It is a slight enhance from final week‘s private better of 19.6 p.c, and really near breaking the 20 p.c mark nationwide. In the Seoul capital area, the drama recorded common scores of 17.9 and 21.5 p.c, with a peak of twenty-two.4 p.c.

tvN’s “Awaken” recorded common nationwide scores of 4.012 p.c, a lower from final week’s 4.475 p.c.

MBC’s “Kairos” got here in with scores of three.1 and a couple of.7 p.c, much like final week.

Watch “The Penthouse” right here…

Watch Now

… “Awaken” right here…

Watch Now

… and “Kairos” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.