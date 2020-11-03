“The Penthouse” Sets Personal Best Viewership Ratings For 2nd Consecutive Episode

“The Penthouse” continues to rise in rankings!

In response to Nielsen Korea, the November 2 episode of the brand new SBS drama recorded common nationwide rankings of 8.0 and 11.4 p.c. The drama began off sturdy with 9 p.c, hit 10 p.c within the second episode, and has now surpassed 11 p.c. Moreover, the primary two episodes of “The Penthouse” have been 100 minutes lengthy and cut up into three elements. The November 2 episode was broadcast within the standard 60-minute format.

On MBC, “Kairos” recorded common nationwide rankings of three.0 and three.3 p.c, a slight enhance from final week’s rankings.

On JTBC, “18 Once more” recorded rankings of two.824 p.c, additionally a slight rise from final week. On MBN, “My Harmful Spouse” noticed a major bounce from final week because it hit 2.7 p.c.

On tvN, “Birthcare Middle” made its premiere to rankings of 4.186 p.c. Though not as excessive because the premiere or finale rankings of its predecessor on this time slot, “Report of Youth,” it’s about par for a weeknight cable drama.

