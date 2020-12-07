“The Penthouse” Shares 4 Points To Look Out For In Its 2nd Half

SBS’s “The Penthouse” is already at its midway mark!

“The Penthouse” is set in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse residence and facilities round three girls: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she needs, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society.

Under are key factors to be careful for within the upcoming episodes of “The Penthouse”!

Shim Soo Ryun and Goo Ho Dong’s sudden relationship

In the earlier episode, Chung Ah Arts Excessive College’s bodily schooling instructor Goo Ho Dong (Park Eun Seok) was revealed to be the step-brother of the deceased Min Sul Ah (Jo Soo Min). Moreover, Goo Ho Dong started to plot revenge towards Shim Soo Ryun, following his sister’s needs that her mom would grow to be as sad as she had been. Nonetheless, Shim Soo Ryun had already resolved to get revenge on Min Sul Ah’s killer and the Hera Palace (the penthouse) residents who had lined up her homicide. Beforehand, she had been unaware of her daughter’s existence as a result of Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) had switched Min Sul Ah at beginning with Joo Hae In (Na So Ye). Unaware of this backstory, Goo Ho Dong plots revenge, making viewers curious to learn how their difficult relationship will play out.

Who killed Min Sul Ah?

Min Sul Ah was locked up throughout the Hera Palace for having a recording of the Hera Palace youngsters’s bullying in addition to a video of Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin and Joo Dan Tae’s secret love affair. Nonetheless, as she was escaping, Min Sul Ah met a stunning demise when she fell after being chased by somebody. The thriller of who was behind Min Sul Ah’s demise stays unsolved, however episode 8 confirmed Oh Yoon Hee remembering she met Min Sul Ah on the Hera Palace, and episode 10 revealed Shim Soo Ryun dreaming of Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin carrying a ruby ring whereas pushing Min Sul Ah off the sting with Joo Dan Tae smiling within the background. Viewers are rising more and more curious of who may very well be behind Min Sul Ah’s demise.

Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin and Oh Yoon Hee’s rivalry

Following the incident 25 years in the past during which Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin sliced Oh Yoon Hee’s neck with a trophy, the 2 reunited as mother and father, persevering with their ill-fated rivalry. Moreover, their unlucky relationship has been handed on to their daughters Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin) and Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo). In the final episode, Ha Eun Byul tried to assault Bae Ro Na with the pin in her hair when she grew to become jealous of her for being higher at singing and even stealing the eye of her one-sided love Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae).

The function of the mysterious determine Logan Lee

Joo Dan Tae, who bought his fingers on the land Oh Yoon Hee had efficiently bid for and gained, tried to contact Logan Lee, a wealthy individual from the USA who had deliberate on establishing a shopping mall there. Nonetheless, Logan Lee continued to refuse Joo Dan Tae’s request to fulfill. Even after stating that he would decide a date quickly, Logan Lee shredded the recordsdata Joo Dan Tae had despatched him. Viewers are curious to find the reality behind Logan Lee’s true id.

The manufacturing workforce shared, “In the second half of ‘The Penthouse,’ a brand new change within the characters’ relationships will happen, and because the revenge towards the two-faced characters begins, the id of the wrongdoer will regularly be proven whereas an sudden story continues to unfold. Please watch the second half of ‘The Penthouse’ because it picks up its tempo even additional beginning with in the present day’s episode 12.”

The following episode of “The Penthouse” will air on December 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

