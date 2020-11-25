General News

“The Penthouse” Soars Higher As “Birthcare Heart” Ends On Personal Best Viewership Ratings

November 25, 2020
“The Penthouse” continues to rise as “Birthcare Heart” and “My Harmful Spouse” finish on a excessive observe!

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the November 24 episode of “The Penthouse” Recorded common nationwide rankings of 12.2 and 16.0 p.c, a brand new private greatest from final episode’s 15.5 p.c.

tvN’s “Birthcare Heart” went out on a excessive observe, with its closing episode recording common nationwide rankings of 4.2 p.c and a peak of 5.6 p.c. It is a new private greatest for the drama.

MBN’s “My Harmful Spouse” additionally concluded on a excessive observe with rankings of three.380 p.c.

On MBC, “Kairos” recorded rankings of 2.6 and a couple of.7 p.c for episode seven, and three.0 and three.0 p.c for episode eight. On November 24, “Kairos” aired two episodes back-to-back after being a number of postponements as a consequence of sports activities broadcasts.

On JTBC, “Stay On,” which solely airs as soon as every week, recorded rankings of 0.428 p.c.

