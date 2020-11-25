“The Penthouse” Soars Higher As “Birthcare Heart” Ends On Personal Best Viewership Ratings

“The Penthouse” continues to rise as “Birthcare Heart” and “My Harmful Spouse” finish on a excessive observe!

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the November 24 episode of “The Penthouse” Recorded common nationwide rankings of 12.2 and 16.0 p.c, a brand new private greatest from final episode’s 15.5 p.c.

tvN’s “Birthcare Heart” went out on a excessive observe, with its closing episode recording common nationwide rankings of 4.2 p.c and a peak of 5.6 p.c. It is a new private greatest for the drama.

MBN’s “My Harmful Spouse” additionally concluded on a excessive observe with rankings of three.380 p.c.

On MBC, “Kairos” recorded rankings of 2.6 and a couple of.7 p.c for episode seven, and three.0 and three.0 p.c for episode eight. On November 24, “Kairos” aired two episodes back-to-back after being a number of postponements as a consequence of sports activities broadcasts.

On JTBC, “Stay On,” which solely airs as soon as every week, recorded rankings of 0.428 p.c.

