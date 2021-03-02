“The Penthouse” Star Choi Ye Bin’s Agency Denies Bullying Allegations + Threatens Legal Action

Choi Ye Bin’s company has launched an official assertion denying allegations of faculty bullying made in opposition to the actress.

On March 1, J,WIDE-Firm issued an announcement in response to a web based neighborhood publish written by somebody who claimed to have been bullied by Choi Ye Bin in center faculty. Along with denying the allegations, the company warned that it could be taking authorized motion in opposition to false rumors.

Earlier within the day, a person who claimed to have gone to center faculty with Choi Ye Bin wrote in a web based neighborhood publish that that they had been reminded of the previous after seeing the actress in “The Penthouse 2.”

The accuser wrote, “I used to be watching TV whereas consuming at my buddy’s home, and also you confirmed up in a drama that they are saying is well-liked as of late? Your face was a little bit totally different from center faculty, and it was a darkish scene, so I wasn’t certain at first. However after seeing you speak and get indignant at somebody within the drama, it was precisely the identical as the way you acted in the direction of me, so I knew it was you.

“On the primary day of center faculty, you requested me to be your buddy after transferring to our faculty. Whenever you approached me in your navy North Face 800 padded jacket, I nonetheless thought that you simply had been a form and harmless child. So as a result of I had moved to that neighborhood a little bit sooner than you and already had mates, I launched you to all my good mates, proper?”

“However you and my closest buddy teamed up and made me an outcast,” they went on. “When my closest buddy was in elementary faculty, she virtually grew to become an outcast, and I grew to become an outcast collectively along with her to remain shut mates along with her. I don’t know what you stated, however the very subsequent day, she began ignoring me like I wasn’t there?

“I nonetheless don’t know the explanation why you tormented me like that. What did I do to you that was so mistaken?”

“Since we had been by no means in the identical class, I averted you as a lot as attainable and tried to not exit into the hallway,” they continued. “However once I went to get water from the hallway, your entire time I used to be strolling, you cursed in my ear, saying, ‘Die, so-and-so. Why do you come to highschool?’”

The author of the publish went on to assert that Choi Ye Bin had already apologized to them by textual content of their third 12 months of center faculty, however that another person had compelled her to take action.

“I do know that you simply deal with the folks round you kindly, whereas performing harmless and being good to them, as a result of I used to be as soon as your buddy,” they wrote. “However then you definitely immediately modified and started tormenting me for no purpose, and in my mid-twenties, I nonetheless don’t know why.”

J,WIDE-Firm then responded with the next assertion:

Hey, that is J,WIDE-Firm. First, we sincerely apologize for the truth that we now have given many individuals trigger for concern by way of this unlucky matter associated to actress Choi Ye Bin. We’re making an announcement to tell you of our firm’s place relating to the present on-line neighborhood publish associated to Choi Ye Bin. We first realized of the publish’s content material after it was uploaded, and the very first thing we did was to test with the actress herself whether or not it was true. After checking, we realized that the reality was totally different from what the author of the publish had claimed. We additionally determined that we couldn’t decide the exact reality primarily based on the actress’s private recollections alone, so we checked with different folks and acquaintances who had been round [back then], however everybody confirmed that the reality was totally different from the content material of the publish. We’re informing you that we are going to be doing our utmost to stop extra folks from changing into victims sooner or later attributable to this matter. Moreover, we’re informing you that we are going to be taking authorized motion in opposition to those that thoughtlessly unfold this content material and people who invent or share malicious rumors. Thanks.

