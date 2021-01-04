“The Penthouse” Star Han Ji Hyun Dishes On Season 2, Her Co-Stars, And Hanging Out With The Other Kids In Real Life

In a current interview, rookie actress Han Ji Hyun talked about her expertise filming the smash hit drama “The Penthouse”!

Han Ji Hyun is at the moment starring within the well-liked SBS collection as Joo Seok Kyung, the wayward daughter of Joo Dan Te (performed by Uhm Ki Joon) and Shim Soo Ryeon (performed by Lee Ji Ah). Though the privileged teen seems to have each benefit on the floor, the character has her personal hidden wounds and emotional turmoil on the within.

“Wanting on the character of Seok Kyung, I believed that she was very sincere about her emotions,” mentioned Han Ji Hyun. “In a manner, she may look like somebody who’s totally different on the skin versus the within, however I noticed her as a child who, even when she tries to cover her emotions, is unable to cover her duplicity. I considered her as an affection-starved youngster with plenty of greed—like a wounded searching canine.”

When requested what she considered her personal efficiency as Joo Seok Kyung, the actress humbly remarked, “I really feel that I’m very missing [in terms of skill]. I ought to ship every line with which means, however I’m nonetheless nervous on the filming set, so I don’t assume I used to be in a position to accomplish that. My efficiency additionally ought to have been extra detailed, however I’m nonetheless not used to the digital camera, so my gaze and gestures weren’t totally executed. After I noticed that, I believed to myself, ‘I nonetheless have an extended technique to go.’”

Han Ji Hyun went on to talk extremely of her co-stars Lee Ji Ah and Uhm Ki Joon, commenting, “Each of them are such heat folks. After I’m practising my traces within the dressing room, they’ll casually assist by studying traces with me, and if I make a mistake by messing up a line or my pronunciation throughout rehearsal, they’ll typically give me good recommendation like, ‘How about making an attempt it this fashion?’”

Mentioning Kim Younger Dae, who performs her twin brother Joo Seok Hoon within the drama, she added, “Younger Dae and the workers typically purchase us scrumptious meals throughout lunch. They’re so thoughtful that I’m filled with nothing however gratitude.”

Han Ji Hyun additionally shared that the youngsters of “The Penthouse” have turn out to be good pals in actual life and that they hang around collectively exterior of filming.

“We joke round with one another on set, and we additionally assist one another with our performing,” mentioned the actress. “When issues get exhausting, I believe it’s an enormous supply of consolation and assist that we’re all collectively.”

When requested which of her co-stars she was closest with, Han Ji Hyun selected Lee Tae Bin, who performs the character of Lee Min Hyuk. “We’re the identical age,” she defined, “and we each take pleasure in having a drink, so we’re those who took the initiative to plan get-togethers [with our co-stars]. So after filming, the actors would collect to hang around, and that’s how all of us grew to become shut.”

As for which co-stars she had discovered essentially the most from, Han Ji Hyun named Kim Hyun Soo and Jin Ji Hee, who each acquired their begin as youngster actresses and have years of expertise underneath their belts.

“They’re actually good at memorizing traces, and so they additionally know which key factors might be caught on digital camera,” mentioned Han Ji Hyun. “They’re each so gifted that when the digital camera pans over to them, I typically assume, ‘Oh, in order that’s what I’m speculated to be doing.’”

Lastly, Han Ji Hyun talked concerning the highly-anticipated second season of “The Penthouse,” teasing, “An much more entertaining and tightly-written story awaits. The plot will turn out to be much more enjoyable because it unfolds, so please look ahead to it rather a lot.”

She added, “As we enter Season 2, I too will do my greatest to point out you an upgraded efficiency as Joo Seok Kyung. Thanks to all of the viewers who’ve been giving their like to ‘The Penthouse.’”

Watch Han Ji Hyun in “The Penthouse” with English subtitles beneath!

