“The Penthouse” Star Kim Hyun Soo Talks About Unexpected Popularity Of Her Love Line With Kim Young Dae, Seasons 2 And 3, And More

In a latest interview, Kim Hyun Soo shared her ideas on her hit drama “The Penthouse”!

The younger actress, who stars in SBS’s smash hit “The Penthouse” as Bae Ro Na, the daughter of Oh Yoon Hee (S.E.S.’s Eugene), is presently busy filming the second season of the wildly widespread sequence. Whereas gearing up for the present’s subsequent season, she sat down for an interview with Korean information outlet HeraldPOP to talk about her expertise filming the drama.

Kim Hyun Soo spoke extremely of her co-star Eugene, recalling, “I filmed essentially the most scenes with Eugene, who’s my [character’s] mother, and I used to be grateful to her for being the one to strategy me first and make the ambiance on set snug. Due to her, I feel we have been in a position to show actual mother-daughter chemistry [in the drama].”

(*2*)

The actress additionally went on to reward Kim Young Dae, who performs her love curiosity Joo Seok Hoon on display. Calling him by his character’s identify, she shared, “I used to be glad whereas filming with Seok Hoon oppa and performing out the youthful heart-fluttering romance distinctive to college students of that age.”

When requested in regards to the appreciable reputation of the love line between her and Kim Young Dae’s characters, Kim Hyun Soo revealed that she hadn’t anticipated it in any respect.

“To be trustworthy, I didn’t have that many scenes with Seok Hoon,” she defined, “and when in comparison with different scenes, I didn’t assume our scenes collectively had that a lot affect. However so many individuals took an curiosity in our [love line] that I used to be stunned and grateful.”

“Specifically, a compilation video [of our moments together], together with unaired scenes, had a very excessive view rely on YouTube,” she famous, earlier than including with fun, “I hope folks present numerous love for Ro Na and Seok Hoon.”

As for what lies forward in Seasons 2 and three of the drama, Kim Hyun Soo cryptically remarked, “I can’t go into an excessive amount of element, as a result of it may find yourself being a spoiler, however I feel I’ll have the ability to present you a brand new aspect of Ro Na within the upcoming season.”

“In Seasons 2 and three,” she continued, “I need to present you new issues which can be totally different from Season 1. I’ll work onerous to attempt to present new sides of Ro Na with every new season.”

Lastly, the actress expressed her love for her fellow forged and crew, commenting, “Since we nonetheless have Seasons 2 and three of ‘The Penthouse’ left to go, I hope everybody stays wholesome and secure all through filming. I’ll do my easiest to work onerous throughout what stays of filming, in order that we are able to efficiently wrap up with none points.”

Watch Kim Hyun Soo in “The Penthouse” with English subtitles under!

