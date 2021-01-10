“The Penthouse” Star Kim So Yeon Reveals She Learned To Play The Piano For That Climactic Scene After Her Father’s Death

Keep in mind that dramatic scene in SBS’s “The Penthouse” when Kim So Yeon had an emotional breakdown whereas enjoying the piano with blood-stained palms in a manic outburst? It seems that Kim So Yeon was truly enjoying the piano as she acted out the scene!

On the January 9 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, the actress made a visitor look on the present, the place she chatted with Yoo Jae Suk about her award-winning efficiency within the smash hit drama “The Penthouse.” After lavishing reward on the star for her spectacular performing expertise, Yoo Jae Suk requested her, “Is there any specific praise about your performing that you simply discovered particularly memorable?”

Kim So Yeon shared that the praise she remembered most was when somebody referred to her as “the Korean ‘Joker.’” The actress defined with a shy smile, “It was such large reward that it actually stands out in my reminiscence.”

Afterward, Yoo Jae Suk introduced up the extraordinary scene through which her character Cheon Search engine optimization Jin grew to become unhinged whereas enjoying the piano in a frenzy after the surprising loss of life of her father. After watching a clip of the well-known scene, Yoo Jae Suk expressed his awe by rising to his ft to present Kim So Yeon a standing ovation for her fascinating performing.

Yoo Jae Suk went on to ask, “Had been you truly enjoying the piano in that scene?” Kim So Yeon confirmed that she was, however added, “I truly can’t learn sheet music,” main Yoo Jae Suk to ask, “However then how have been you in a position to play that piece?”

“I acquired the script for that scene in June, and filming came about in late August and early September,” defined Kim So Yeon. “They instructed me then that I ought to apply enjoying this piano piece, as a result of I had that scene. So I practiced that piece for about two and a half months whereas I used to be capturing the drama.”

“I solely practiced that one piece,” she continued, humbly including, “It was actually my fingers enjoying the piano in that scene, however since my enjoying was amateurish, they used audio of knowledgeable.”

Nonetheless, a clip of Kim So Yeon filming the scene in query revealed that she had truly performed a stellar job enjoying the piano in the course of the shoot—regardless of solely having realized to play two months beforehand.

Yoo Jae Suk then requested, “How did you are feeling while you watched the scene after filming it?” Kim So Yeon replied, “As an actress, it was an enormous honor. Simply having the chance to movie a scene like that was an excellent honor, and I felt very blessed.”

