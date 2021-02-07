“The Penthouse” Star Kim Young Dae Dishes On The False Assumption People Make About Him, The Gift He Wants For Valentine’s Day, And More

In a latest interview and pictorial for The Star journal, Kim Young Dae talked about his hit drama “The Penthouse” and extra!

In line with the theme of his pictorial—Valentine’s Day—the interview started with a query about what reward the actor hoped to obtain on the upcoming vacation. He responded by revealing, “I’d prefer to be gifted cologne.”

Kim Young Dae is at the moment starring in SBS’s wildly common drama “The Penthouse” as Joo Seok Hoon, the son of actual property tycoon Joo Dan Te (performed by Uhm Ki Joon).

When requested which scene from the drama he had discovered most memorable, Kim Young Dae replied, “There’s a scene within the ultimate episode of Season 1 the place Seok Hoon and Seok Kyung cry as a result of their mom has handed away. Seok Kyung is sobbing pitifully, and I additionally felt actually unhappy.”

He added, “I actually empathized quite a bit with Seok Hoon in that scene.”

The subsequent query requested Kim Young Dae to decide on between the characters of Joo Seok Kyung, his twin sister within the drama, and Bae Ro Na, his love curiosity. The actor mused, “Household? Or love? Personally, I believe that Seok Hoon’s character would select Ro Na.”

Kim Young Dae went on to clarify, “Though he has all the time felt like he wants to guard Seok Kyung, I believe that the middle of gravity in Seok Hoon’s life modified after the arrival of Ro Na’s character.”

Kim Young Dae additionally spoke about his ardour for performing and the way he’s continuously pondering methods to enhance.

“I fear about how I could make viewers relate to my character [in any given project] and likewise what sort of charms I can present,” he shared. “I’m working laborious to enhance and present extra maturity as an actor. Even characters that appear much like each other are sure to have completely different charms. I wish to spotlight these sorts of key factors intimately.”

Later, Kim Young Dae talked about his real-life character and the mistaken first impression that individuals typically have of him.

“Everybody thinks at first that I’m the kind who wouldn’t discuss a lot and has an aloof character, however I’m not like that each one,” mentioned the actor. “I’m very talkative, and I’ve a enjoyable and easygoing character.”

Lastly, when requested to call his objectives for 2021, Kim Young Dae replied, “Relatively than any grand objectives, I wish to all the time do my greatest on the work I’ve been given, with none regrets. My aim is to have individuals watch my performing and suppose, ‘That child’s good.’”

