“The Penthouse” Star Kim Young Dae To Make Special Appearance In “True Magnificence”

Get able to see Kim Young Dae in an upcoming episode of tvN’s “True Magnificence”!

On January 22, the producers of the favored drama formally introduced, “Kim Young Dae can be making a particular look in ‘True Magnificence’ that can air in early February.”

Though it has not but been revealed what function Kim Young Dae can be enjoying in “True Magnificence,” an unconfirmed report by Star Information has claimed that he can be performing reverse Moon Ga Young for his cameo.

Kim Young Dae is at present starring in each SBS’s “The Penthouse” and KBS 2TV’s “Cheat on Me If You Can.” The actor beforehand starred within the 2019 drama “Extraordinary You,” which was helmed by “True Magnificence” director Kim Sang Hyub.

Are you excited for Kim Young Dae’s particular look in “True Magnificence”?

