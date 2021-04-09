“The Penthouse” Star Lee Ji Ah Makes Donation To Help Students Affected By COVID-19 Pandemic

Lee Ji Ah not too long ago made a beneficiant donation to a significant trigger!

On April 9, the Inexperienced Umbrella Youngsters’s Basis (also called ChildFund Korea) revealed that the actress had made a considerate expertise donation to assist younger college students in want. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, colleges have been more and more counting on distant studying to show college students—which has adversely affected kids from low-income households, who usually lack the gadgets they should obtain a correct schooling by way of on-line studying.

Within the hopes of giving sensible, tangible assist to college students in want, Lee Ji Ah got here up with the concept of donating gadgets to younger college students who lack the expertise obligatory for this new instructional setting.

ChildFund Korea president Lee Je Hoon remarked, “After COVID-19, instructional disparity because of financial inequality has grown extra extreme, and as distant studying turns into part of our on a regular basis lives, we want steady help to assist kids from low-income households.”

“We’re grateful to Lee Ji Ah for the curiosity and help she has given these kids,” he continued, “and we’ll appreciatively use the dear objects she has donated to scale back the hole in growth confronted by kids.”

After not too long ago wrapping up SBS’s “The Penthouse 2,” Lee Ji Ah is at the moment making ready to start filming the third season of the hit drama.

