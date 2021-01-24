“The Penthouse” Star Yoon Jong Hoon Dishes On Season 2, His Chemistry With Kim So Yeon And Eugene, And More

In a current interview, Yoon Jong Hoon talked about his smash hit drama “The Penthouse” and his chemistry together with his co-stars!

In Season 1 of the favored SBS drama, Yoon Jong Hoon stole viewers’ hearts together with his portrayal of the conflicted Ha Yoon Cheol, the husband of Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin (performed by Kim So Yeon) and the primary love of Oh Yoon Hee (performed by S.E.S.’s Eugene). His character’s helplessness even earned him the amusing nickname “weak-sexy” amongst followers of the drama, who discovered the combination of his sturdy paternal intuition and delicate character endearing.

Throughout an interview with Maeil Enterprise Newspaper’s Star As we speak, Yoon Jong Hoon expressed his gratitude as he regarded again on the drama’s first season, remarking, “I’m grateful that we had been capable of efficiently wrap up filming with none issues. I’m additionally grateful to the viewers who gave their like to ‘The Penthouse.’”

The actor went on to explain his response to the spectacular viewership rankings achieved by “The Penthouse,” which ended on a unprecedented nationwide common of 28.8 %—a outstanding determine for a Monday-Tuesday drama.

“I felt overwhelmed seeing the rankings rise a shocking quantity with every episode,” he recalled, “and it even made me suppose, ‘Will I ever have the ability to participate in one other drama that achieves these sorts of rankings sooner or later?’”

When requested if he had anticipated the drama to develop into a success, Yoon Jong Hoon replied, “From the start, [the drama] was produced with the opportunity of a Season 2 and Season 3 in thoughts, which made me suppose, ‘It is a drama that basically has a variety of confidence.’ On high of that, it had director Joo Dong Min, author Kim Quickly Okay, and an incredible forged: individuals who all excelled of their respective fields. So I believed to myself, ‘All that is still is for me to do job performing.’”

As for his chemistry together with his co-stars, Yoon Jong Hoon cautiously remarked, “If I dare say it myself, I’d wish to say that it’s the very best. Our chemistry was so good, it was unbelievable. So whilst I used to be performing collectively [with the other actors], I acquired excited.”

Praising his on-screen spouse, Yoon Jong Hoon shared, “Kim So Yeon is such a flawless actress in each approach that she even made me suppose, ‘She may be an ideal actress.’ It was a lot enjoyable performing along with her, and she or he additionally made it simple to focus.”

He added, “I additionally had good teamwork with Eugene as nicely. Each once we fought viciously and once we sweetly remembered our previous love, I sincerely had enjoyable whereas performing along with her. [Filming Season 1] was such a cheerful time.”

Yoon Jong Hoon continued, “There are such a lot of nice scenes [in ‘The Penthouse’] that it’s not possible to decide on only one. Shin Eun Kyung involves thoughts first, however I used to be moved and impressed seeing my co-stars pour their whole soul and all of their power into their performing, even when filming angles the place they weren’t within the body. Due to that, we had been capable of focus much more [on the scene], and we additionally had good chemistry whereas performing. I can also’t go with out mentioning the toil of the manufacturing workers, who labored arduous to create cool scenes.”

Yoon Jong Hoon has talked about prior to now that he isn’t planning on getting married anytime quickly, and he echoed the sentiment on this newest interview. “I haven’t thought of getting married but,” he defined. “However when the time comes, if the proper particular person seems, then I feel I’d naturally get married and develop into a dad. Nevertheless, proper now, I’m not eager about marriage and even once I may get married sooner or later.”

Lastly, Yoon Jong Hoon shared his ideas on the upcoming second and third seasons of “The Penthouse.”

“I feel that ‘The Penthouse’ is finally a narrative concerning the finish results of human greed and avarice—and what they wind up gaining in the long run,” mentioned the actor. “Quite than having the ability to divide the characters into good and evil, every of them is chasing their very own particular person needs: in a approach, just like the people inside us.”

“Since we nonetheless have Seasons 2 and three left to go,” he continued, “please stay up for an much more thrilling story [in the upcoming seasons].”

Watch Yoon Jong Hoon in Season 1 of "The Penthouse" with subtitles under!

