“The Penthouse” Star Yoon Jong Hoon Reveals The Hardest Part Of Playing His Character, His Thoughts On Marriage, And More

In a latest interview and pictorial for @star1 journal, Yoon Jong Hoon dished on his position within the hit drama “The Penthouse”!

The actor is presently starring within the fashionable SBS drama as Ha Yoon Cheol, the tormented and sad husband of Cheon Website positioning Jin (performed by Kim So Yeon). Whereas describing his expertise filming the drama, Yoon Jong Hoon confessed that he had struggled with the position at first.

“As a single man, it wasn’t simple to play the position of a married man who has a baby,” stated the actor. “Initially, I used to be actually apprehensive, and I felt loads of stress. I requested [my co-star] Bong Tae Gyu for recommendation, and I obtained loads of assist.”

Notably, “The Penthouse” marks yet one more performing challenge through which Yoon Jong Hoon performs a physician. In actual fact, the star has performed so many docs through the years that drama followers have dubbed him “a specialist in physician roles.” When requested what he considered the nickname, Yoon Jong Hoon remarked, “I’m grateful for it. Paradoxically, I at all times play docs, however I’ve by no means truly acted in a real medical drama.”

As for his ideas on marriage, Yoon Jong Hoon shared, “I don’t have any plans to get married but. I feel I’m extra comfy being alone. If I do get married, I would like it to be after I flip 40.”

Lastly, when requested whether or not he was inquisitive about showing on selection reveals sooner or later, Yoon Jong Hoon replied, “If the chance ought to ever come up, I’d wish to attempt internet hosting my very own speak present. Actuality reveals are so cutthroat that I don’t suppose they’re well-suited to my character.”

“The Penthouse” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch Yoon Jong Hoon in “The Penthouse” with subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)