“The Penthouse” Stars Are Nothing Like Their Characters In Fun Behind-The-Scenes Photos

SBS’s “The Penthouse” has unveiled a brand new behind-the-scenes glimpse of its starring solid!

The hit drama starring Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, and S.E.S.’s Eugene continues to realize steam—and new viewers—with every new episode, repeatedly breaking its personal private scores data and just lately breaking previous 20 % nationwide (a powerful feat for a Monday-Tuesday drama). “The Penthouse” can be at the moment spending its second consecutive week at No. 1 on the listing of Korea’s most buzzworthy dramas.

An enormous a part of the drama’s enchantment is the fiery conflicts and tense standoffs between its passionate characters, who are sometimes keen to place their lives on the road for no matter it’s they try for: be it love, success, or revenge. Nevertheless, the newly launched images of the solid behind the scenes present that after the cameras cease rolling, they’re nothing like their on-screen characters.

In contrast to her tormented character Shim Soo Ryeon, Lee Ji Ah exudes a relaxed, cheerful air as she poses for the digital camera between takes. In the meantime, there may be not a hint of the dastardly and harsh Joo Dante to be discovered within the images of her on-screen husband Uhm Ki Joon, who’s all smiles as he poses affectionately along with his numerous co-stars. Amusingly, he wears an particularly vivid smile as he takes a photograph with Park Eun Suk, whose character is on less-than-friendly phrases with Joo Dan Te within the drama.

Choi Ye Bin and Han Ji Hyun, who play Han Eun Byul and Joo Seok Kyung respectively, additionally exhibit their sunny real-life personalities as they smile brightly on the digital camera.

Different stars captured within the new behind-the-scenes images embrace Eugene, Kim So Yeon, Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Younger Dae, Bong Tae Gyu, and Kim Hyun Soo.

The producers of “The Penthouse” commented, “Though the solid of ‘The Penthouse’ is extraordinarily targeted whereas filming, they by no means lose their cheerful and glad smiles after they’re off-camera.”

“The actors actually bonded throughout filming,” they continued, “and their excellent teamwork and unbelievable chemistry has been enhancing the standard of the drama.”

The subsequent episode of “The Penthouse” will air on December 14 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, atone for the drama with English subtitles under!

