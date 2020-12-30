“The Penthouse” Stays Strong In Viewership Ratings + “Royal Secret Agent” Sets New Personal Best

SBS’s “The Penthouse” continues to remain robust in viewership scores because it approaches the finale!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the December 29 episode of “The Penthouse” recorded common nationwide scores of 21.3 and 23.5 p.c. This can be a slight lower from final episode‘s 21.0 and 23.9 p.c, however comparable total. The shortage of a major drop in scores regardless of these two current episodes being rated 19+ is a testomony to the drama’s reputation amongst a large demographic.

On KBS, “Royal Secret Agent” set a brand new private greatest with scores of 5.2 and 6.1 p.c. The drama had a stable premiere with scores of 5.0 p.c, rose to five.8 p.c in its second episode, dropped barely to five.2 p.c within the third episode, and has now damaged into the 6 p.c vary with the newest fourth episode.

MBC is presently not airing a drama on Monday-Tuesday evenings after the tip of “Kairos,” however the channel did add a brand new competitor on this time slot for the evening of December 29 with the printed of the 2020 MBC Leisure Awards, which recorded scores of 6.3 and seven.3 p.c.

On tvN, “Awaken” recorded scores of 4.391 p.c, a slight rise from final episode. On JTBC, “Dwell On” recorded 0.6 p.c, the identical as final week.

Watch “The Penthouse” right here…

Watch Now

… “Awaken” right here…

Watch Now

… and “Dwell On” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)