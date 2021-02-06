“The Penthouse” Teases Return With An Even More Villainous Uhm Ki Joon In Season 2

Prepare for much more goosebumps in Season 2 of “The Penthouse”!

Spoilers

In the primary season of the smash hit drama, Uhm Ki Joon gave viewers chills and thrills along with his intense efficiency because the evil actual property tycoon Joo Dan Te. Though Joo Dan Te acted like a gentleman on the floor, he was removed from it in actuality: not solely was he an abusive father to his twin youngsters, however there was no restrict to how far he would go for his insatiable greed—even when it meant homicide.

On February 6, “The Penthouse” launched its first glimpse of Uhm Ki Joon from its highly-anticipated second season. Sporting an opulent swimsuit and a relaxed smile, the actor radiates confidence and charisma because the dastardly Joo Dan Te.

One other picture captures Joo Dan Te coldly evident at somebody with an ominously clean expression, reminding viewers of simply how harmful the superficially charming tycoon is.

(*2*)

The producers of “The Penthouse” praised Uhm Ki Joon by commenting, “By way of his performing, which captured his personal distinctive coloration and elegance, Uhm Ki Joon pulled off the character of Joo Dan Te 200 %. He led the way in which in making ‘The Penthouse’ so fascinating and watchable that viewers may grow to be fully immersed in it.”

They went on to tease, “In Season 2, Joo Dan Te will proceed finishing up misdeeds that can transcend something viewers can think about. Please look ahead to his story in ‘The Penthouse 2.’”

“The Penthouse” will return with Season 2 on February 19.

In the meantime, watch the primary season of the drama with subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)