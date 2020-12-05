“The Penthouse” Teases Violent Brawl Between Uhm Ki Joon And Yoon Jong Hoon

Prepare for a vicious bodily struggle on the following episode of SBS’s “The Penthouse”!

Beforehand on “The Penthouse,” Ha Yoon Cheol (performed by Yoon Jong Hoon) found that his spouse Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (performed by Kim So Yeon) was having an affair with Joo Dan Te (performed by Uhm Ki Joon). On account of his emotional outburst after seeing them collectively, Ha Yoon Cheol injured his hand, which in flip led to a grave medical error throughout surgical procedure.

Cheon Search engine marketing Jin was ready to make use of her energy to drag some strings and forestall her husband from being punished for the accident, however in trade, she warned him that he would by no means capable of divorce her until she agreed. In the meantime, Lee Gyu Jin (performed by Bong Tae Gyu) additionally discovered about Cheon Search engine marketing Jin and Joo Dan Te’s affair after discovering Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min)’s cellular phone and watching the footage she had filmed.

On December 5, the hit drama shared a sneak peek of an explosive brawl between Ha Yoon Cheol and Joo Dan Te from its upcoming episode. After the tensions between the 2 males lastly attain their breaking level, they angrily seize one another by the collar and try and trade blows.

Intriguingly, regardless of initially making an attempt to interrupt up the struggle, Lee Gyu Jin finally winds up getting concerned himself: one of many pictures exhibits the enraged lawyer throwing one thing on the different males out of fury. Moreover, the three males are all well wearing tuxedos for an important day, elevating the query of what brought on them to instantly assault each other throughout what was supposed to be a chic night.

The producers of “The Penthouse” praised the three actors’ teamwork, commenting, “Though the Hera Membership trio is extraordinarily vicious within the drama, due to their cheerful and refreshing chemistry off-camera, they at all times fill the set with smiles and laughter.”

They added, “Please stay up for studying the hidden story behind the struggle between these three males.”

The following episode of “The Penthouse” will air on December 7 at 10 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, compensate for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

