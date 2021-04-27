“The Penthouse” To Officially Begin Filming 3rd Season

“The Penthouse” is gearing up for its next season!

The hit SBS drama centers around the Penthouse, an apartment complex reserved for those at the top of the social pyramid. It focuses on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge among a group of women who stop at nothing to protect their children.

Spoilers

On April 26, SPOTV News reported that “The Penthouse 3” will begin filming on April 27. On the same day, a source from the drama confirmed, “We’ll start shooting ‘The Penthouse 3’ on April 27.”

“The Penthouse 2” ended on April 2 with a total of 13 episodes. The cast and crew took a three-week break before holding a script reading on April 22.

The final episode ended with Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) getting into an explosive accident right before Shim Soo Ryeon’s (Lee Ji Ah‘s) eyes. On top of that, it introduced two new characters: Joon Gi (On Joo Wan), who sat beside Logan Lee on the plane, and Yoo Dong Pil, the husband of Kang Ma Ri (Shin Eun Kyung) and the father of Yoo Jenny (Jin Ji Hee).

The plot of the third season is said to be more powerful compared to the storylines of the first two seasons, and the characters will become more tangled than ever. Viewers can look forward to an exciting new adventure as the drama enters a new season.

“The Penthouse 3” is aiming to premiere in June.

