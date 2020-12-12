“The Penthouse” Tops Weekly Most Buzzworthy Dramas List + Lee Dong Wook Takes No. 1 On Cast Ranking

“The Penthouse” spends its second week on the high of essentially the most buzzworthy dramas record, whereas Lee Dong Wook of “Story of the 9-Tailed” rises to No. 2 amongst forged members!

Good Knowledge Company has shared the weekly rankings of the dramas and forged members that generated essentially the most buzz for the week of November 30 by way of December 6. The corporate collected information from information articles, weblog posts and on-line communities, movies, and social media for 23 at the moment airing or upcoming dramas.

With SBS’s “The Penthouse” on the high of essentially the most buzzworthy drama record for the second week in a row, tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” rises one spot to take No. 2. It’s adopted by tvN’s “Begin-Up” in third place.

The highest 10 dramas that generated essentially the most buzz within the first week of December are as follows:

1. “The Penthouse” – 24.15 %

2. “Story of the 9-Tailed” – 17.13 %

3. “Begin-Up” – 12.46 %

4. OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” – 7.52 %

5. KBS2’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” – 4.48 %

6. tvN’s “True Magnificence” – 3.99 %

7. tvN’s “Awaken” – 3.9 %

8. MBC’s “Kairos” – 3.78 %

9. KBS2’s “Selfmade Love Story” – 3.21 %

10. JTBC’s “Reside On” – 3.17 %

Lee Dong Wook rises three ranks to take No. 1 amongst drama forged members this week, whereas his “Story of the 9-Tailed” co-stars Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah are No. 3 and No. 5, respectively.

With “The Penthouse” on the high amongst dramas, Eugene is No. 2 amongst forged members. Kim So Yeon is No. 6, and Yoon Jong Hoon is No. 9.

“Begin-Up” stars additionally seize spots within the high 10, with Suzy in No. 4, Nam Joo Hyuk in No. 7, and Kim Seon Ho in No. 8. The rankings are rounded off by Jo Yeo Jeong of “Catch Me if You Can” in No. 10.

The highest 10 drama actors that generated essentially the most buzz within the first week of December are as follows:

1. Lee Dong Wook (“Story of the 9-Tailed”)

2. Eugene (“The Penthouse”)

3. Kim Bum (“Story of the 9-Tailed”)

4. Suzy (“Begin-Up”)

5. Jo Bo Ah (“Story of the 9-Tailed”)

6. Kim So Yeon (“The Penthouse”)

7. Nam Joo Hyuk (“Begin-Up”)

8. Kim Seon Ho (“Begin-Up”)

9. Yoon Jong Hoon (“The Penthouse”)

10. Jo Yeo Jeong (“Cheat on Me If You Can”)

