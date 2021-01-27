“The Penthouse” Writer Praises The Solid, Talks About A Particularly Memorable Scene, And More

“The Penthouse” author Kim Quickly Okay spoke in regards to the hit present in an interview with Sports activities Chosun!

SBS’s “The Penthouse” is about in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse residence, and the primary season featured three ladies on the coronary heart of the story: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Cheon Web optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she desires, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society.

Within the interview, Kim Quickly Okay defined that she had first deliberate out the undertaking with the concept of it being an authentic present with seasons on an OTT (over-the-top) on-line video service.

She went on to say that she had written the drama with the mindset that it may very well be her final undertaking. She subsequently aimed to painting many probably uncomfortable matters she had wished to take care of in an unconventional and sincere method, together with points surrounding the hole between the wealthy and poor, the dangerous penalties of college violence, problems with unfairness in schooling, the creation of various lessons due to actual property, and home violence. “Nonetheless, when it was determined that it might air on a public broadcast community, there have been many restrictions, and so a couple of characters disappeared or had been edited,” she stated. “As an alternative, I added comedic elements.”

Kim Quickly Okay shared, “Because the total define of the [early planned] synopsis didn’t change, some individuals remarked or criticized it by saying, ‘It’s too sensational and powerful,’” she stated. “That’s why I felt tense and nervous on daily basis, questioning, ‘Will we be capable to end the drama?’”

Along with being deliberate for greater than season, “The Penthouse” was additionally produced earlier than its premiere. “Because the drama was produced earlier than it aired, we couldn’t even edit the script whereas it was airing,” stated Kim Quickly Okay. “There have been crucial articles and feedback arising on daily basis, and my coronary heart ached as I nervous that the younger solid may be damage due to me.” She added, “Fortunately, we had been capable of wrap up season one properly, in order that reality alone makes me very completely satisfied. I be apologetic about viewers feeling uncomfortable.”

On the characters of the drama, Kim Quickly Okay stated, “I aimed to not clearly draw a line between good and evil. Individuals have good and evil inside them, it doesn’t matter what kind it takes, and I assumed that folks can present totally different sides of themselves relying on the scenario.” She added, “I feel that Yoon Hee is essentially the most sensible character in that side.”

The episode 15 ending through which Kim So Yeon performed the piano after the sudden demise of her father continues to be a sizzling matter to at the present time. Kim Quickly Okay stated, “It was a scene that was really like a gift for our drama.” She added, “It was the best to the purpose that I’ve replayed it a number of occasions.”

“Kim So Yeon wished to carry out the feelings as a lot as attainable so she practiced for a couple of months, ever since she was solid, and carried out the piano herself within the scene,” stated Kim Quickly Okay. “I applaud her stunning ardour. I used to be really essentially the most excited for the episode 15 ending after I was writing the script as properly. Kim So Yeon did such an awesome job that as a author, I really feel like I used to be carried by an actor’s efficiency.”

Kim Quickly Okay praised your complete solid as she stated, “On this drama, all of the solid members completely pulled off their roles.” She defined that the actors had all made their teamwork and steadiness the highest precedence as they devoted themselves to their very own characters. “I feel that the largest purpose for the present’s success is the solid’s sacrifice and energy,” she stated.

“It’s a drama that was infinitely in debt to all of the solid and employees, together with Director Joo Dong Min who created such superb scenes,” she stated. “Whether or not their half was large or small, everybody was the very best, to the purpose that I ponder if I’ll be capable to meet such a group once more.”

The second season of “The Penthouse” premieres on February 19.

