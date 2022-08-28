The people of Chile and the Castrochavista Plurinational Constitution

Next Sunday, September 4, the constitutional plebiscite will be held in Chile (AFP)

A few days before the constitutional plebiscite in Chile or exit plebiscite, it has been shown that this constituent process is a transnational strategy to attack the unity of the Nation, destroy the State and confront the Chilean people. The full proof is the draft Constitution that will be voted on September 4, with a “plurinational state”, the supplanting of the “Chilean Nation” by 11 nations, the disappearance of “equality before the law”, of the human right to “private property” and notorious violations of freedom that they are a copy of the texts with which the dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua oppress their peoples.

The constitutional plebiscite is “the last instance of the constituent process that began with the 2020 National Plebiscite”, a popular and populist referendum, also a copy of the dictatorial model that 21st century socialism or Castrochavism executed and manipulated in Cuba with the Castros, in Venezuela with Chávez and Maduro, in Bolivia with Morales and in Ecuador with Correa.

The constituent process of Chile is born from the violent pressure repeated by the transnational operation of XXI century socialism or Castrochavism just as in Venezuela, Bolivia and Ecuador. It is articulated with their methodology of transforming a government problem into a state conflict and this into a system crisis, to which they apply the formula of converting a relative minority into an absolute majority, as they have done in Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and more.

The method to reach the Constituent Assembly in Chile is relevant, since it is an accelerated constitutional reform, under pressure of violence that through Law 21,200 published on December 24, 2019 replaces the “plebiscite” that appeared in the Constitution called Pinochet and that had been abrogated by the 2005 Constitutional Reform Law, promulgated on August 18, 2005 by President Ricardo Lagos, precisely because the plebiscite or referendums are considered a dictatorial mechanism.

It has been repeated until now that it was the majority of the Chilean people who voted for the constituent process and that is simply false: according to data from the Chilean Electoral Service, in the plebiscite of October 25, 2020, only 50.95 voted. % of those registered, of which 78.28% voted for the Constituent Assembly, which represents only 39.61% of Chilean voters. This result was presented as “the majority of the population” or “the “overwhelming majority of Chileans”, a false narrative that is the basis of the campaign that President Boric repeats to support and expand the Castro-Chavista intervention in his country.

With violence as a trigger, the return to dictatorial institutions as a means, the manipulation of figures to generate false narratives as a mechanism, and the presentation of a draft Constitution that violates human rights, What the Chilean constituent process is doing is trying to supplant the democratic constitution approved in the administration of President Lagos with a project for a Castrochavista Constitution. copy of the worst contents of the dictatorial instruments of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua.

The draft Constitution proposed to the Chileans is an act of invasion of their nation, their economy, their democracy and the Chilean cultural unity that seeks to be broken with the multiplication of the multinational confrontation. It is a copy of the worst fallacies of the misnamed constitutions of the dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Ecuador that violate the human right of “equal dignity and rights” granting more rights and power to groups that manipulate and justify such as indigenous people and minorities, who have long been incorporated into the nation but are reactivated as a mechanism of subversion and conspiracy.

The Constitution proposed to Chileans violates the human right to “equality before the law” by establishing exceptional courts and violates the human right to “private property” in order to destroy the economy of one of the most prosperous countries in the region. In an example of the transnational attack, they seek to destroy the “social security” system, which is an international model for the reform and modernization of this service.

By violating human rights and freedom, the Castrochavista Constitution for Chile ends with democracy since it also eliminates the human right to equality, which is the basis of universal suffrage, which is also liquidated by presenting individuals with greater privileges and rights than others, which ends with the concept of “citizen”. The fight against inequality has been used as an argument for 21st-century socialism, and it is precisely “inequality manipulated by an omnipotent state” that is trying to institutionalize the draft constitution that Chileans will vote on on September 4.

* Lawyer and Political Scientist. Director of the Interamerican Institute for Democracy

www.carlossanchezberzain.com

