Cesc Homosexual’s “The People Upstairs” (a.okay.a. “Sentimental”), Nacho Álvarez’s function debut “My Heart Goes Growth! (“Explota Explota”) and the collection “Ines of My Soul” (“Inés del alma mía”), based mostly on the guide of the identical identify by Isabel Allende, could have their world premieres on the San Sebastian movie pageant in September.

All three are galas from Radio Televisión Española (RTVE), official sponsor of the pageant.

Spain’s Homosexual had successful with “Truman,” starring Ricardo Darin (“The Secret in Their Eyes”) and Javier Cámara (“Discuss to Her”). The movie world premiered at San Sebastian in 2015, gained finest actor for Darin and Camara, and went on to carve out sizeable field workplace in and out of doors Spain.

“The People Upstairs,” starring Camara, Belen Cuesta, Griselda Siciliani and Alberto San Juan, is the variation of a play by Homosexual himself, the place a gathering between two neighboring {couples} ends in an emotional tsunami.

Uruguayan Álvarez’s “My Heart Goes Growth!” is ready in Spain within the early 1970s. Ingrid García-Jonsson performs a younger singer and dancer as she tries to make her desires come true. The soundtrack options the best hits of the Italian Raffaella Carrà. The forged additionally contains Verónica Echegui, Fernando Guallar, Fernando Tejero, Pedro Casablanc, Carlos Hipólito and Natalia Millán.

Directed by Cuban Alejandro Bazzano and Chilean Nicolás Acuña, “Inez of My Soul” is a interval drama set within the 16th century. Elena Rivera performs the titular Inés Suárez, a younger woman from Extremadura who crosses the Atlantic in colonial instances in the hunt for her husband (Benjamín Vicuña), and happening to have a passionate romance with the Spanish conquistador Pedro de Valdivia (Eduardo Noriega). The pageant will showcase the primary episodes of the collection.

The pageant has a number of different options with the participation of RTVE, together with Pablo Aguerro’s “Akellare,” Woody Allen’s “Rifkin’s Competition,” and David Perez Sanudo’s “Ane.”