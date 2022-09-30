The peoples of the Amazon will have the greatest role in history in these elections in Brazil

A group of Matis indigenous people from Brazil, during a displacement, in Atalaya do Norte (EFE/Tatiana Nevo/File)

Never before have so many indigenous people stood for election in Brazil182 in total, 84 of which women, which increased by 75% compared to 2018. One of them, Raquel Tremembéis even a vice-presidential candidate with Vera Lucia, of the Unified Socialist Workers Party (PSTU). If Sunday’s vote will be remembered above all for the polarization of the country divided between Jair Messias Bolsonaro y Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawe cannot forget this new political bloc that its candidates have already dubbed “headdress bench” in reference to his traditional indigenous headdress.

Of this group, at least 40 candidates are from the Legal Amazon, name given to a region that includes the nine Brazilian states of the Amazon basin, approximately half of the entire national territory. A heritage threatened by deforestation and criminal activities such as illegal mining and fishing, timber and drug trafficking, which have increased exponentially in recent years. In particular, the “mining”, meaning illegal mining, especially gold, doubled between 2010 to 2021going from 99 thousand hectares to 196 thousand according to data from Mapbiomas, a network of NGOs, universities and technology startups that monitors land use in Brazil. The “garimpo” is especially concentrated in the states of Pará and Mato Grosso, where it has surpassed legal industrial mining. That is why the indigenous people of Brazil have also decided to act in the first person, and the record number of their candidacies this year demonstrates the urgency of fighting from within politics.

“The more threatened we feel, the more we need to create defense instruments“, said Keyla de Jesusone of the leaders of the Pataxó tribe.

However, this strategy to ensure their survival remains a difficult challenge. In fact, his world in Brazil has often lived as if it were parallel to the rest of the country, separated by a different language and vision of law. According to the first and only data available, that of the last census carried out in 2010 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Indians in Brazil are about 900 thousand, divided into 305 ethnic groups and speak 274 languages.

Lula Da Silva with indigenous leaders in Brasilia (REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli / File)

“It is still very difficult for us to understand non-indigenous politics and the concept of political affiliation,” explains Keyla, “most of our communities do not have Portuguese as their mother tongue, so it is difficult to explain and translate the key concepts of the political representation of Brasilia in our different languages”.

However, the mobilization has become such a necessity that, in defiance of traditions, even women participate in it. This explains the opening of the female leadership in indigenous communities. One of the symbols of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon, the cacique, that is, the head of the Xingu indigenous territory, Raoni Metuktireknown throughout the world simply as Raoni, has announced that her daughter Kokonã will take her place. An option that breaks with tradition but that offers the community the hope of survival.

“His name is already important, but he has grown even more with this decision to replace his father,” they say of Kokonã in his community.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro listens to the national anthem with an indigenous person in the Yanomami tribe reserve, on the border with Venezuela, in Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira, Amazonas state (Marcos Correa/Handout via REUTERS)

It is now hoped that this female empowerment will contribute above all to curbing death in favor of life. According to the Pastoral Land Commission (CPT), illegal mining, in addition to limiting the access of indigenous communities to fishing and hunting, is literally killing them. The CPT report denounces the death of up to 101 yanomami indigenous as a consequence of the actions of the “garimpeiros”. Therefore, the “bancada do cocar” will be decisive in preserving their rights and stopping a bill that threatens to become a disaster, that is, bill 191/20, which aims to regulate the exploitation of mineral resources, hydric and organic in the indigenous reserves, but that in reality would open the door to their disappearance. In addition to letting in foreign investors, the right of indigenous communities to be consulted would be severely restricted if the law were passed.

“The state of Roraima has three trillion underground. The indigenous have the right to exploit this rationally, of course. Indigenous people cannot remain poor by staying on rich lands”, Bolsonaro had said in 2019.

This statement, along with the bill, triggered protests by indigenous communities, which appeal to article 231 of the Brazilian Constitution, according to which the government must protect its territories. The hope now is that the polls give them a chance to fight back.

