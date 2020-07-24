The percentage of people recovering from corona is increasing, the death rate has also come down, see here Health Ministry figures

new Delhi: The number of people recovering from Kovid-19 for the third consecutive day in the country has reached a record high of 34,602 in a 24-hour period, raising the rate of people getting healthy to 63.45 percent. The Union Health Ministry gave this information on Friday. The ministry said that the death rate due to infection has come down to 2.38 percent. Also Read – BCCI may have to send 26 players to Australia tour, know the reason

As the number of corona virus infections in the country reached 12.87 lakh, the ministry said in the latest figures released at 8 am that the total number of people recovered has increased to 8,17,208, while at present there are 4,40,135 people infected in the country.

According to the data, the maximum number of 49,310 cases of infection has been registered in India in a single day, while the death toll has increased to 30,601 after 740 new cases of infection deaths.

India has so far reported 1.25 million cases and more than 30,000 deaths due to # COVID19. India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million population. Our recovery rate stands at 63.45% whereas our mortality is at 2.3%: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister. pic.twitter.com/qO0nL4JiKT – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

The ministry said that the number of people recovering from the infection has increased to 3,77,073 more than the number of patients undergoing treatment due to continuous increase in the number of people getting healthy. A total of 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested till July 23 in the country. On Thursday, 3,52,801 samples were tested.

“In this context, there are 11,179.83 inquiries per million people in India, which is increasing steadily,” the ministry said, adding that the efforts of the states and union territories in dealing with the corona virus infection were the central expert team. Strengthening. He said, “The efforts made with the dedication of health workers are improving the health rate of the people and the mortality rate is steadily decreasing which is currently 2.38 percent”.