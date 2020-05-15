The Percy Jackson Books Are Now Getting Made Into A Streaming TV Show

Hey Percy Jackson followers, for the previous decade, you have labored exhausting to champion a trustworthy on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson’s world. A few of you will have even prompt it could be an incredible sequence for Disney+. We could not agree extra! We will not say way more at this stage however we’re very excited concerning the concept of a live-action sequence of the very best high quality, following the storyline of the unique Percy Jackson five-book sequence, beginning with The Lightning Thief in season one. Relaxation assured that Becky & I might be concerned in individual in each facet of the present. There might be way more information sooner or later, however for now, we have now a number of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It may be a incredible, thrilling experience!