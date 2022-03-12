The perfect chronology of Mass Effect books, comics and video games so you don’t miss a thing from the saga

A 3DGames reader brings together all the information to make it easier for you to follow the story of the Mass Effect universe.

Waiting for news of the new Mass Effect, it never hurts to return to what has been one of the most appreciated role-playing sagas by players in recent years. Already in 2021 we were fortunate to enjoy the fantastic Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which adapted the original trilogy to the present, but… what about all the books and comics in the series? Where are they located chronologically? Is there a specific order to follow all these products based on the Mass Effect universe?

Thinking about it, a 3DJuegos reader has developed a complete chronology that brings together all the information regarding the order in which the events of Mass Effect take place, both in video games and in other related products. This user, with the nickname Namsel, has dedicated “almost a month between documentationdozens of design tests, data organization and details”, as he told us.

As you can see, this timeline includes all the books, comics, and games that have been published to date, with some notations reflecting important dates in the Mass Effect universe. Seeing his work, we have asked him who it is mainly aimed at and Namsel admits that he thought, above all, “of the fans who want to delve into everything availablemore than newcomers, because this would be like seeing it and running away,” he jokes.

Where to start in Mass Effect

With so many novels published already, we asked Namsel which one he would recommend to players and he is clear. “He would recommend the first book, Revelation,” plus the first Mass Effect game, of course. “If you like that, I’d go on to Ascension, Mass Effect 2 and 3. And only if you want to fully immerse yourself in this galaxy, fill in the gaps with whatever you find interesting,” he adds. “But following this in chronological order can be exhausting.”

Although it was presented at the end of 2020, Bioware has recognized that we will still have to wait for the new Mass Effect. After several setbacks with his latest works, the studio responsible for legendary works such as Baldur’s Gate or Star Wars KOTOR also recognized just a few months ago that it will work to regain the trust and respect of fans.

