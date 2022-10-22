“The Periphery: Connection to the Future” premiered on Prime Video, one of the surprises of the year

Trapped in a small Appalachian town, a young woman’s only escape from the daily grind is to play advanced video games. (Prime Video)

Based on the homonymous novel by Willlliam Gibson, the series The periphery: connection to the future (The Peripheral) focuses on exploring science fiction and high-tech societies. Jonathan Nolan y Lisa Joythe creators of Westworld, opt for a television adaptation that fits perfectly with their interests and styles to capture stories on the small screen. The title debuted on October 21 in Prime Video.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

“Trapped in a small Appalachian town, a young woman’s only escape from the daily grind is to play advanced video games. She’s such a good gamer that a company sends her a new video game system for her to try… but she has a surprise in store. From Her Unlocks all of her dreams of finding purpose, romance, and glamor in what feels like a game…but also puts her and her family in real danger,” the official synopsis reads.

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in “The Periphery: Connection to the Future.” (Prime Video)

The story takes place in the year 2032, a futuristic context where technology has completely changed life as we know it. Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) works very hard to take care of his blind mother, Ella (Melinda Page Hamilton), since she must support herself in a horrible job in a 3D printing shop in order to buy her expensive medicines.

It may interest you: This is “The Periphery: Connection to the Future”, the new series from the creators of “Westworld”

Flynne’s brother, Burton (Jack Reynor), is a veteran in a lot of pain from a surgical implantation in the Army. He lives next door in an Airstream and makes money testing SIM games, something he’s good at; but she gets over it when she has to cover for him at her activities.

The first two episodes can now be seen streaming. (Prime Video)

One day, some experimental headphones arrive in Burton’s name at the print shop where he works and both consider the idea of ​​earning a good sum of money in the face of the situation of need in which they live. The dynamic feels extremely real when you start the game: he is in London of the future, and looking like an avatar that looks just like his brother. In this parallel reality, he is directed by a voice to accomplish a mission.

It may interest you: Chloë Grace Moretz will be the protagonist of “The Peripheral”, the new Prime Video series

The periphery: connection to the future is starred by Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, Gary Carr as Wilf Netherton, Jack Reynor as Burton Fisher, JJ Feild as Lev Zubov, T’Nia Miller as Cherise Nuland, Louis Herthum as Corbell Pickett, Katie Leung as Ash, Melinda Page Hamilton as Ella Fisher, Chris Coy as Jasper Baker, Alex Hernández as Tommy Constantine, Julian Moore-Cook as Ossian, Adelind Horan as Billy Ann Baker, Austin Rising as Leon, among others.

Joanathan Nolan and Lisa Joy get back together, post-Westworld,” to adapt this sci-fi novel. (Prime Video)

The series is an action-packed thriller with elements of the sci-fi that are very familiar to us from the past work of the showrunners with the acclaimed first season of Westworld (HBO). The first two episodes released on streaming introduce the protagonist, Flynne Fischer, a young woman skilled in video games who will soon discover that she can jump into another dimension.

Chapters one and two of The periphery: connection to the future can now be enjoyed at Prime Video.

KEEP READING:

“filthy envy dares to say everything that the human being does not dare”, confessed the protagonists of the Prime Video series

trailer of the end of lovethe Argentine series with Lali Espósito about female rebellion

I’m going to have a good timethe movie inspired by Hombres G has already arrived on Prime Video