The person was trapped for several hours in the strong flow of water, Air Force saved such lives … See VIDEO

It is raining heavily in many parts of the country. At the same time, there are situations of floods in some areas. Meanwhile, a man got trapped in the Khuntaghat Dam near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, during the heavy rains. The person trapped for several hours was rescued by the Air Force and the local police. In the video released by the news agency ANI, it can be seen how the Air Force has carried out this mission. In the rescue operation, the Indian Air Force used the MI-17 helicopter.

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper today rescued a man at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Due to heavy flow in the dam, IAF was requested to carry out a rescue operation: Dipanshu Kabra, IG Bilaspur Range (Video source-Bilaspur Police) pic.twitter.com/IaGddp2gt6
– ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

According to Bilaspur police, the state authorities tried to save him on Sunday night, but they could not get him out. After this, till late in the night, he stood holding the tree with the help of a stone. After this, the Indian Air Force was requested to help by conducting rescue operations. Bilaspur Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Dipanshu Kabra gave this information.

After this, the Indian Air Force rescued 34-year-old Jitendra Kumar Kashyap with the help of MI-17 helicopter. After the rescue operation, Jitendra was admitted to the Ram Ramakrishna Care Hospital in Raipur.