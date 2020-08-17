Entertainment

The person was trapped for several hours in the strong flow of water, Air Force saved such lives … See VIDEO

August 17, 2020
2 Min Read

It is raining heavily in many parts of the country. At the same time, there are situations of floods in some areas. Meanwhile, a man got trapped in the Khuntaghat Dam near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, during the heavy rains. The person trapped for several hours was rescued by the Air Force and the local police. In the video released by the news agency ANI, it can be seen how the Air Force has carried out this mission. In the rescue operation, the Indian Air Force used the MI-17 helicopter. Also Read – IAF raises objection to showing ‘negative’ image of Force in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, letter sent to Censor Board

According to Bilaspur police, the state authorities tried to save him on Sunday night, but they could not get him out. After this, till late in the night, he stood holding the tree with the help of a stone. After this, the Indian Air Force was requested to help by conducting rescue operations. Bilaspur Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Dipanshu Kabra gave this information.

After this, the Indian Air Force rescued 34-year-old Jitendra Kumar Kashyap with the help of MI-17 helicopter. After the rescue operation, Jitendra was admitted to the Ram Ramakrishna Care Hospital in Raipur.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment