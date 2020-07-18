The person who claimed to be the secretary of the Home Minister, was caught in the Crime Branch

new Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a person who used to call himself work in government departments, calling himself Secretary of Home Minister Amit Shah. The person’s name is being described as Abhishek Dwivedi. The crime branch team is interrogating the accused and is trying to know that in which areas he has called so far. Also Read – Covid19 in Indore New Rules: Rules changed after surge in number of infected, read new guidelines

According to the information, the person who has been declared as the secretary of the Home Minister, has been arrested by the Crime Branch from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The disclosure of Abhishek being a fake secretary came when the Gwalior Transport Department informed the personal secretary of the Home Minister about this. According to the information, on July 3, 2020, Abhishek Dwivedi filed a complaint on behalf of the Home Minister's Office that a person named Abhishek Dwivedi called himself the personal secretary of the Home Minister of the Transport Inspector of the Gwalior Transport Office in the Office of the Road Transport Minister. Called to stop the transfer to another district.

On suspicion of Abhishek's phone call, the Assistant Personal Secretary Road Transport gave this information to the personal secretary of the Home Minister. The personal private secretary to the home minister lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Police investigation revealed that the person who called the secretary of the road transport minister is Abhishek Dwivedi and he is a resident of Rewa district. Police investigation also revealed that he was living in Mumbai when he called and he has an old criminal record.

He had left Mumbai and moved to Bangalore when the police investigated. After much hard work, he was caught in Indore. The phone that Abhishek was using has also been recovered by the police. The details of his phone calls are being checked.