The Persona saga expands beyond Xbox and confirms launch for PS5 and Steam

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, it was announced that this JRPG franchise would be available for Xbox Game Pass.

Not even 24 hours have passed since the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase ended, but we still feel the aftershocks of some bombs that, like earthquakes, have impressed. One of the most celebrated news of the evening was the arrival of Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4: Golden and Persona 5: Royal on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass consoles, but ATLUS wants to expand its universe beyond the green platforms.

These beloved games are also coming to Steam and PlayStation 5ATLUSAs read on the Twitter account of PLAY Magazinethese installments of the Persona saga are also scheduled for release in PS5 y Steam: “ATLUS Press Release. Literally just out: ‘ATLUS recently announced that the critically acclaimed Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable will launch on Xbox and Windows. These beloved games are also coming to Steam and PlayStation 5’ “.

We already knew that these games would be released in the PC ecosystem, but the press release also wants to highlight their inclusion in the extensive catalog of Steam. In this way, the gaming community will be able to enjoy some of the most successful adventures of Persona through any of the current platforms. Additionally, users Spanish speakers They have another reason to celebrate the developer’s decisions, since the Spanish translation has also been confirmed.

No release date has been given for these versions, so we will be waiting for more information about it. Despite this, fans of the JRPG You can already celebrate the news of ATLUS, as Persona has established itself as a well-loved franchise full of innovations. Because, as we mentioned in our analysis of Persona 5 Royal, the last numbered installment, the game became one of the essentials of the last generation and managed to surprise us again with a handful of improvements that take this ambitious adventure much further.

More about: Persona, PS5, Steam, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable.