The petition was filed and said – Allahabad High Court should be renamed as Prayagraj High Court, Justice gave this answer

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has rejected the plea seeking change of name. In this petition, it was said to change the name of Allahabad High Court to either Prayagraj High Court or Uttar Pradesh High Court. The Lucknow bench of the High Court dismissed this petition filed as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). Also called it 'Publicity Stunt Litigation'.

The petition filed by advocate Ashok Pandey was dismissed by Justice PK Jaiswal and Justice DK Singh. The petitioner had filed a petition to change the name of the High Court on the basis that the state government had changed the name of Allahabad district to Prayagraj on October 16, 2018, in which case the name of the High Court should also be changed.

In its recent order, the bench said that the naming of a district comes under the powers of the Legislature under the Constitutional Scheme and hence it cannot interfere in the issue. The High Court, however, barred the petitioner from paying the price of filing an 'unnecessary' petition, saying that he was an advocate of the same court.