The petition was filed in the Supreme Court and said that the words ‘socialism’ and ‘secular’ be removed from the Preamble of the Constitution, because …

new Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court requesting the preamble of the Constitution to remove the words "socialism" and "secular", which were added through the 42nd Constitution Amendment. The PIL stated that the amendment made in 1976 was "contrary to the constitutional principles as well as the historical and cultural content of India".

It said, "This step was illegal from the point of view of violation of the concept of freedom of expression mentioned in Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution and the right to freedom of religion conferred under Article 25". Is that the amendment was also against the historical and cultural content of the Great Republic of India.

In the petition filed by the advocates Balram Singh and Karunesh Kumar Shukla and one person Pravish Kumar, "The removal of the words 'socialism' and 'secular' contained in the Preamble of the Constitution by Section 2 (a) of the 42nd Constitution Amendment Act, 1976" It has been requested to give proper instructions for this. "This petition has been filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.