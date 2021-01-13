The PGA canceled the 2022 championship at a golf course owned by Donald Trump

President Trump during a game of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia (REUTERS / Joshua Roberts / file)

The Association of American Professional Golfers withdrew the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump Bedminster in New Jersey on Sunday, days after supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol.

“The Board of Directors of the PGA of America voted tonight to exercise the right to rescind the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster”said PGA of America President Jim Richardson in a statement posted on Twitter.

The announcement about the future of one of the four golf ‘Majors’ responds to the growing requests within the world of this sport that implore that the leaders of the PGA Tour distance themselves from the president American.

“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster.” — Jim Richerson, PGA of America President — PGA of America (@PGA) January 11, 2021

Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election in November to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, could face a historic second impeachment trial prior to the inauguration of the president-elect on January 20.

The trial could open amid the cataract of criticism for the assault on the Capitol last Wednesday perpetrated by Trump supporters angered by the defeat that left five people dead. The repeated false claims of the American president on a alleged electoral fraud and his inflammatory speech directed at protesters before the attack on the Capitol They have led his critics to call for his resignation, impeachment or removal from office for being unfit for office.

Trump is a fanatic and golfer and performed numerous trips to play in Bedminster during his presidential term. However, Trump’s divisive rhetoric has posed a major problem for golf and its organizers in recent years.

Trump during a speech to the New York City Police Benevolence Association at the Bedminster Club (REUTERS / Sarah Silbiger)

The legends of golf Annika Dorenstam and Gary Player they were exposed to criticism when they accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom “Medal of Freedom” at the hands of the president on Thursday, a day after the chaos experienced in the Capitol.

The United States PGA resisted calls to move the 2017 US Open for Women from Trump National in Bedminster, after comments considered hateful towards women made by Trump, during his electoral campaign towards the White House.

In 2016, The PGA Tour announced that it would move the 2017 World Golf Championship to Mexico from Trump’s famous Doral course in Miami.

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, golfers play at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig, File)

At that moment, the Tour defended that the decision was not related to Trump’s policy, but he admitted that attracting sponsorship for the tournament had been challenging.

“Donald Trump is a brand, a great brand, and when you ask a company to invest millions of dollars in a tournament brand and they are going to share that brand with the host, it is a difficult decision.” said PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem at the time.

