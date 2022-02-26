The phenomenon that surprises everyone: why the cars of the new Formula 1 bounce

Analysis of why Formula 1 cars bounce on the main straight due to ground effect, in pre-season tests.

The ten teams of the Formula 1 They are making the most of the first three days of testing in 2022. The work is incessant with the change in technical regulations that modified the aerodynamic aspect of the cars by 80 percent. The main novelty is the return of the so-called “ground effect”, which allows a car to travel flat on the ground, have better air intake and outlet and gain speed, especially in curves. But that system had not been used for 40 years and the current monopostos have nothing to do with those of that time, which generated the first headaches for engineers and designers.

In the video posted on the F1 social networks you can see how the Ferrari F1-75 from Charles Leclerc on the main straight of the Montmeló Autodrome. The detail is seen in super slow motion, since at normal speed it is almost imperceptible to those outside, but the one who suffers from this variant is the pilot, with blows to more than 300 kilometers per hour and with a power in the cars of 1,000 horses.

The images went viral, as many who lived through the time of the first ground effect at first remembered it, and also surprised young people, who are discovering this aerodynamic variant that is part of a drastic change in the technical regulations that included the arrival of new 18-inch tires to replace the 13-inch ones that were used until 2021. This novelty is also key because it will generate less overheating of the rubber, greater adherence to the track, and therefore better performance in the cars, which will change the stopping strategies in the pits.

However, the teams are trying to figure out how to make sure that ground effect doesn’t affect the cars and drivers. But why do cars bounce? Sergio Rinland is an Argentine engineer who worked for many years in F1 in various teams such as Brabham, Williams, Benetton y Arrows among others. In dialogue with Infobae explain what the problem is.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez on the revolutionary Red Bull RB18 (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

“That’s called ‘porpoising’. It is incredible that they have not seen it in a wind tunnel and in CFD (N. of the R: Computational Fluid Dynamics, a tool that allows simulating the behavior of any fluid)”, indicates the technician about the previous aerodynamic studies that are usually done when a race car is developed. These tests on scale models 1-1 allow us to see how their performance can be.

In this subject there is a decisive point that is the downforce which works in the following way: unlike an airplane, which uses its wings to fly, a Formula car (of any category) uses its aerodynamic accessories to stick more to the asphalt. To do this, the wings, floor, diffuser and bodywork must generate that downforce to allow the car to have the best adherence to the ground and that is why in 2022 the tires were also replaced.

“What happens is that the aerodynamic load of the floor sucks the car and it gets so close to the ground until the area for the air to pass is so small that it blocks and loses all the load, it rises and the same thing happens again” , explains Rinland, who also managed a team that participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“That was back in the days of ground effect in the 1970s and that’s why the Lotus 80 (1979 car) of the Lole Reutemann It didn’t work, because it had so much ground effect that there was no way to control it. It could also be on purpose, because if you do it on the straight, every time you lose load you also lose resistance and you can go a little faster. Very interesting! I had that problem on my 2008 Le Mans car with the front wing flexing and we had to put support cables on it like other cars had. He did it under heavy braking, in the chicanes, which made the car almost uncontrollable”, concludes Sergio.

Note the large rear diffuser of the Mercedes W13. An example to show the air outlet of cars in 2022. In the image, George Russell (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The F1 page did an analysis and aligned with Rinland’s explanation. But, in addition, he argued that it is possible for the front wing to push ever closer to the ground as the downforce acting on it increases. This season the front wings are wider than those used in 2021.

This increases the pressure difference between the lower and upper surfaces, further increasing downforce, until you come to a stop. At that point, much of the load is suddenly released, the front of the car lifts up, and repeats that movement in a cyclical fashion until it’s time to brake for a corner.

With much more downforce under the body, stiffer suspensions, and stiffer tires (so not as much damping effect), the problem came back with a vengeance. Neither team had seen this effect in the simulation. In a wind tunnel, even the stiffest belt is more flexible than the track surface, and it is not actually possible to accurately model the dynamics of the springs and dampers in this situation.

Carlos Alberto Reutemann with the winning Williams FW07 B in Monaco 1980, at the height of the ground effect period. Under the pontoons you can see the “polleritas” (Corsa File)

So the teams are now back in the same position as the ground effect pioneers of the late 1970s and early 1980s, of trying to make the bottom of the car a little less critical and similar to a switch, either changing the shape of the surfaces, or adjusting the suspension.

Ironically, the suspension’s hydraulic tricks that were just banned would have come in handy here. Seeing how teams cope with this unforeseen demand will be fascinating. Only three teams have experience with ground effect in F1: Ferrari, McLaren and Williams. The key will be how they will manage downforce under the chassis, although as Rinland explained, this was commonplace 40 years ago. At that time, the so-called “skirts” were also used, which were extensions under the pontoons that allowed the air not to go to the sides, but to come out clean to the rear and the car not lose traction. In the photo of Reutemann’s car they can be seen.

Ground effect was used for the first time in 1978 by the Lotus team which, with its 78 and 79 models, crushed that season with 8 wins out of 16 races and Mario Andretti world champion was crowned. That system was copied and improved by other teams in 1979 and marked an era. At the end of 1982 it was withdrawn because the cars were getting faster and more dangerous. With much safer cars than 40 years ago, this variant returned to the Máxima and is already making people talk.

