The Philippines and the struggle to maintain physical distance in lockdown – in pictures

March 25, 2020
The Philippines has taken drastic measures to battle the unfold of Covid-19. All the nation is beneath strict quarantine and the army is at the streets to observe compliance. Consistent with legit figures, there are 462 sure cases and 33 lifeless inside the Philippines, nonetheless it’s idea that 1000’s of cases keep undetected due to lack of property in a country the place tens of hundreds of thousands of oldsters haven’t any get proper of entry to to nicely being care. Inside the poorest and most crowded areas, it’s almost not doable to stick to the bodily distancing required throughout quarantine

