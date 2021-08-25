The photo album of Neymar’s son’s birthday, with Thiago and Mateo Messi as special guests

The Brazilian’s son celebrated his birthday in Paris (@neymarjr)

The Brazilian star Neymar celebrated his son’s birthday Davi Lucca da Silva Santos and in his social networks he reflected the moment in which he shared the event with two special guests: Thiago and Mateo Messi.

“God bless you my son, daddy loves you very much Congratulations!“Wrote the forward of the PSG next to the photos of the honoree. In the images you can see that the day was pure fun. A mechanical bull, costumes, paintings and abundant delicious dishes marked the birthday of the boy who blew the 10 candles.

Naturally, the meeting took place in Paris and the sons of the legend with a past in Barcelona were able to be present for the new adventure that the best player in the world will face in the team of the French capital.

Friendship between Neymar and Messi was born during the Brazilian days in the Blaugrana. The international figure had reached the Culé coming from Santos in 2013 and immediately a solid bond was established that continued over time.

The mechanical bull was the great attraction of the party (@neymarjr)

At some point, the Brazilian crack gave details about the first contacts he had with La Pulga. “I remember that Messi saw me that I was half crying because I had not had a good first half. He noticed that I was sad and started talking to me: It has to be you. Play your football and don’t be intimidated, he told me”, revealed the scorer about the moment in which a relationship was developed that was reflected during the golden age of Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

“Like it or not, playing with so many stars pulls you back. It gives you a bit of shame ”, confessed the PSG attacker and added: “After talking to him I started to let go, to show my football and to have confidence. It was when I relaxed, I found happiness and a great friendship began ”.

First there was a soccer communion. That which Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not achieve at any time, Neymar achieved it immediately. He and Messi spoke the same language on the court. The one of the good game, the magic, the surprising combined with the efficiency. The search for permanent victory. In between, they became friends.

At the sweet table (@neymarjr)

But if friendship is a mental presupposition, which has to do with feelings, which is born from identification and from something ineffable, in this case it could be affirmed that the beginning was an intellectual operation; he had will and reason. Neymar knew that without a good relationship with Messi, his life at Barcelona would be very complicated. Messi understood that that Brazilian devil from the left wing could only empower the team, help it win. He knew that he would take advantage of every assist he gave him, and that he would also make him score many goals and that they would shoot a million walls. Later, when the ball started rolling, the fascination of wonder. The everyday possibility of achieving the impossible. They understood, they found that together they had more fun (the boys just want to have fun). That fun, later, they transferred him off the field. And also to their respective families.

Some ended up very tired from so much activity (@neymarjr)

