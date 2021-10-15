The photo of Lando Norris and Pato O’Ward that hints at the presence of another Mexican in F1

Lando Norris (Photo: Instagram @ landonorris)

The presence of Mexicans in the world of professional motorsports has gained relevance with the participation of Sergio Czech Pérez on the Formula 1. However, in recent months the name of Patricio O´Ward, Monterrey runner who currently disputes the IndyCar and he has hinted at his possible participation in the same circuit as Checo. Another of the tracks was issued this Thursday, October 14 by the pilot Lando Norris.

Through his verified Instagram account, the McLaren team racer posted a photo where appears next to the Mexican pilot. In the scene they were observed sitting around a table while enjoying a dinner. In the description of the image, the English runner wrote that it was a “Date night with Patricio O´Ward”. However, due to the Mexican’s relationship with the brand, It could also announce its presence on the circuit in the future.

The great season that the Mexican had in the IndyCar Series may be one of the main arguments that catapult him to the Formula 1 in the medium or long term. In fact, his presence in the United Kingdom derived from the fulfillment of one of the objectives that Zach Brown imposed on him, CEO of McLaren, with whom he earned a place to perform the Young Drivers Test in the team.

Pato O’Ward finished in third position in the IndyCar general classification in 2021 (Photo: Chris Owens / IndyCar / EFE)



On October 12, Patricio O’Ward arrived in the European country to begin preparing for the tests that he will have with the McLaren Formula 1 team during the month of December. The first of the procedures that he starred in the city of Woking was the seat configuration that you will use on one of the most crucial days of your career.

In the same way, he took the opportunity to get to know the car that will drive in Abu Dhabi during testing on December 13, 2021. During his visit, he was also able to ride the 2008 car in which the legendary racer Lewis Hamilton got the world title. His visit was documented through his verified Instagram account.

Despite this, according to the latest statements made by O’Ward and Brown, the Mexican pilot will continue to race on the IndyCar circuit during the 2022 season. However, neither of them ruled out that the jump to Formula 1 could take place from the 2023 campaign. During an interview for ESPN, the man from Monterrey assured that:

Pato O’Ward will not reach Formula 1 in 2022 (Photo: Chris Owens / IndyCar / EFE)



“In 2022 I will continue in IndyCar. It is much more realistic that (to start racing in Formula 1) it will be in 2023 or 2024. I will continue in IndyCar in 2022. Zach (Brown) told me ‘IndyCar matters to me just like F1 and I want to be champion. ‘ He knows that right now he has a chance to be champion (…) I have my contract with the IndyCar team until the end of 2022″.

In that sense, despite O’Ward’s foresight, the McLaren CEO assured that the possible inclusion of the Mexican will depend on various factors in the company he runs, as well as in the individual performance of the broker. In addition, one of the fundamental objectives for the transfer to Formula 1 to take place is that Pato is crowned in an IndyCar season. Similarly:

“Let’s see after he drives the car in Abu Dhabi. He is contracted with us for IndyCar and I want him to stay focused on IndyCar. Obviously the drivers always have the aspiration to drive in Formula 1, but I think we have to see how things go in Abu Dhabi. We have to see how things play out in IndyCar and how things turn out in F1 as well. So see if there can be any opportunity in the future. “, assured ESPN.

