The photo of Lionel Messi’s return with Barcelona that went viral: “1 vs. 5″

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey round of 16 (Reuters)

This Wednesday, the captain and reference of Barcelona, Lionel Messi, reappeared after serving a suspension and was fundamental so that his team avoided a new fiasco in the Copa del Rey.

In addition to being very active throughout the game, Rosario was the protagonist of the equality goal at 69 minutes and began the play that ended in Frenkie de Jong’s goal at 80, in what was the culé victory by 2-1.

To highlight his performance, the official Barcelona Twitter account wanted to summarize his match in a photo that went viral, being highly celebrated by fans, reaching 14.4 thousand likes and 873 retweets.

In the image you could see the Argentine from behind with up to five Rayo Vallecano players guarding him: Andrés Martín, Mario Hernández, Esteban Saveljich, Santi Comesaña and Alejandro Catena. “1 vs. 5 “, wrote the Barça page next to an emoji of a smiley face and a goat, referring to the initials GOAT (the best of all time).

It is not the first time that Lionel Messi has been photographed surrounded by rival players. In the match against Athletic Bilbao that took place at the beginning of January to recover date 2 of the league, the image was repeated again, as well as in other matches for the championship. It is that rival coaches know that they cannot leave spaces for the culé captain to build.

Despite the intense marking, the six-time Ballon d’Or shone and deposited Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, a competition in which he is still alive but does not quite convince. The previous victory had been against Cornellá in extra time.

Lionel Messi at San Mamés, surrounded by Athletic Bilbao footballers (Reuters)

The Barcelona benchmark he was sent off in the final against Athletic, on January 17. He lost the match against Cornellá and Elche in the Spanish league. Barcelona won both games 2-0.

With this match against Rayo Vallecano, the eighth in a row that the club has played as a visitor, Lionel Messi became the player with the most Copa del Rey matches in the history of Barcelona. Add 76 games and surpassed the 75 of Josep Samitier, further back appears Andrés Iniesta with 73 appearances.

Further, the flea this just 13 games away from being the footballer with the most official matches in the history of Barcelona, a place of privilege that belongs to Xavi with 767 official matches against the Argentine’s 754.

