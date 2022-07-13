The photo of Zague with Dani Alves that caused controversy among the Mexican fans

Zague showed off a photograph with Dani Alves in France (Photos: Getty Images// Instagram/@lrzague)

In recent days the name of David Alves has circulated among the Mexican fans because the National University Club accepted his interest in sign to the right side from Brazil for the Opening 2022 of the MX League and turn it into the “bomb” reinforcement of the season for Pumas. For this reason, Mexican soccer fans have been on the lookout for all the information about the Brazilian soccer player.

In the midst of all the controversy of his arrival at the Pedregal complex, Louis Robert Alvesbetter known as zaguploaded a Photography to their social networks in which he was seen with Dani Alves. The image immediately generated a debate about the future job that the Brazilian defender will have and generated different reactions.

It was through Twitter that the former Mexican soccer player shared the photo and accompanied it with a brief text with which he described the emblematic player of the verdeamarela: “What a pleasure to greet this crackkkkkk!!!! @DaniAlvesD2“, wrote.

Dani Alves could reach Pumas for the 2022 Opening (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

His publication exceeded seven thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments that they asked him about the details of his meeting with the former Barcelona FC footballer. Although on Twitter he did not say where he met Dani Alves, on Instagram he did reveal the location where he greeted the greatest figure in Brazilian football.

It was in a restaurant in the capital of France, in Paris, where he met Dani Alves; The meeting was only limited to greeting each other and showing respect between both figures of international football. In his Instagram profile, space was given to joke by stating that Davi Alves dreams of joining Liga MX club America instead of signing with Pumas.

“Accommodating the Louvre… supervising the Palais Royal and greeting a crack @danialves… by the way He told me that his big dream is to play in our powerful and glorious Águilas del América !!”, he wrote.

Leopoldo Silva confirmed the rapprochement of Pumas with Dani Alves (Photo: CUARTOSCURO / REUTERS)

Although his comment was not real, the fans hinted that the Coapa squad would have more chances of keeping Dani Alves than the team university student. For their part, the supporters of the Andres Lillini They questioned the sports commentator of Aztec Sports if he managed to obtain any information about his possible arrival at Pumas of Liga MX, because the uncertainty of not knowing how the signing is going has generated confusion among the auriazul fans.

And it is that after Leopold Silvapresident of the sports board of the National University Club, confirmed the interest that the board has for the playerfans of Pumas They filled social networks with endless memes and messages about the illusion that the news caused them.

Zague boasted in networks his meeting with Dani Alves (Photo: Twitter/@LRZague)

The vast majority described the possible incorporation of Dani Alves to the team as “good news”, because in addition to the reinforcements that the club already has, he would be the best player for this Opening 2022.

The days have passed and since the approach of Dani Alves with Pumas circulated, it has not been possible to reach a formal agreement. The most recent thing that circulated is that the right side would be in all the disposition to sign with the Pedregal complex.

Even there was talk that there would even be an economic offer for the footballer. They would only be personal details that would prevent the Brazilian from reaching the club. So far, Pumas has not issued more information on his part, and Alves has not shown his position on the matter either.

KEEP READING:

With Dinenno, Del Prete and Salvio in the attack, Pumas faces Celta de Vigo in an international friendly

Carlos Slim is no longer the owner, Grupo Pachuca became a shareholder of Real Oviedo

Apertura 2022 has the best scoring record in almost 20 years: after matchday two 56 goals were accumulated