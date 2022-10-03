The photographer attacked by the bodyguards of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne in La Boca spoke: “I suffered unusual violence and I filed a lawsuit”

Peter Orquera, the photographer attacked by bodyguards

It wasn’t in the photographer’s plans Pedro “Peter” Alberto Orquera spend his 61st birthday chasing Hollywood stars, but he was hired from a magazine and on Saturday night he went out looking for Margot Robbie y Cara Delevingne at night in Buenos Aires. He had the information that they were in a top restaurant in La Boca and there he found them, he photographed them as they left dinner and what happened next became a nightmare: the actresses’ bodyguards ran him off, caught up with him and the violent chase culminated with the paparazzi on the floor, with an open fracture in his elbow and a hemorrhage that scared him to the point of losing consciousness.

“I am psychologically very broken, very distressed, I do not fall”Peter a tells her Infobae by telephone from the Argerich hospital, where he was hospitalized this morning after the ferocious attack. “I suffered unusual violence and started a lawsuit”warns about the two security men of the actresses who remain detained, accused of serious injuries: Jack Rhis Hopkins and Joseph Mac Namara Callumboth of British nationality and that this Sunday they had to travel with the stars to the South of the country.

It’s Sunday afternoon not even 24 hours passed after the beating he received for doing his job on his birthday and Peter has just come out of the Argerich hospital MRI. He speaks slowly from the bed where he will remain hospitalized for at least a week, according to what the doctors have told him. They have given him medication to support the pain of the open fracture he suffered in his right elbow. Several plates have been made, his arm and forearm are in a cast and they are going to operate. He does not know when he will return to work, but he does remember everything that happened in front of the exclusive “Patagonia Sur” restaurant, which works behind closed doors.

Margot Robbie y Cara Delevingne (Gettyimages)

“The photos were commissioned by a magazine, I was told that the two actresses were incognito in the countryI looked for them and found them in the restaurant”, the photojournalist begins his story and continues: “When they left and were going to get into a car, the doors were locked and they went crazy. And so I got the photos”.

What followed next, Peter still can’t believe it. “The two (bodyguards) came to the middle of the street, but I continued taking photos. They took it out on me, they began to insult me ​​in English, they bullied me and I ran towards the taxi that was waiting for me. They wanted to take my camera”.

Peter relates that he ran as fast as he could. “They were coming for me and they caught up with me. I don’t know what it was, but he threw his full weight against me at speed; and I fell to the ground with my arm and crashed into my taxi. It was terrible. The camera flew and I saw the exposed bone, the bleeding, and I couldn’t move my arm. I lost consciousness ”, she recalls shortly after learning that she will have to undergo surgery in the next 48 hours.

Pedro “Peter” Alberto Orquera in a cast and waiting for the operation

According to what they told him, between the taxi driver who was waiting for him, another who was passing by and an agent of the City Police, they immediately asked the SAME for police support and the ambulance. “When the patrolmen arrived, right there I marked one of the two. I identified him right away, the other one was in the car. I couldn’t look back to see which one hit me, but they both ran at me. That’s how they were arrestedPeter explained.

It was personnel from the 4C Neighborhood Police Station who showed up at the intersection of Rocha Street and Pedro de Mendoza Avenue after calling 911 in which they were alerted about the attack. The British Jack Rhis Hopkins and Joseph Mac Namara Callum, both detained by order of the South Flagrancia Unit, in charge of the assistant prosecutor Catalina Neme, are accused of “serious injuries”. In addition, the Buenos Aires judicial official ordered that studies be carried out on the suspects about their “state of consciousness and possible toxicities” and that their arrest be communicated to the consulate and Migration.

Peter still hasn’t testified. “I’m going to do it when I’m calmer why I am psychologically very broken, very distressed, I do not fall. I’m not fit right now.”he warns, while he can be seen very concerned about how his right arm will turn out: “It’s a open fracture, compromised, it is very screwed up in the joint. Luckily, they have treated me very well.”

This is how they took Pedro “Peter” Alberto Orquera, the photographer attacked by bodyguards of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne, at dawn

Despite the pain, the medication, the worry about the time he will not be able to work, Peter highlights how the taxi drivers, the policemen, the doctors helped him. Even from the magazine that he hired him for the job, they showed up at the Argerich hospital to see what he needed.

“It is the first time that I have had such an experience, of a brutal beating, of an act of violence of this nature. My camera flew through the air. Luckily, we picked it up from the floor and I put it in my backpack. I have the images”he says, at least as a consolation.

Meanwhile, the actresses this Sunday had to travel to the South of the country. It is not the first time that the Australian Margot Robbie visits the country. She nine years ago she filmed Focusalso starring Will Smith, and shot on location in the neighborhoods of Recoleta, San Telmo, Puerto Madero and Caminito de La Boca.

The facade of “Patagonia Sur”, an exclusive restaurant in La Boca, in Buenos Aires, which works behind closed doors



Cara Delevinge, the British supermodel, was seen in mid-September in a confused and markedly ailing state at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, California, before boarding rapper Jay-Z’s private jet. The newspaper DailyMail reported that he seemed unable to control his body movements. The British media spoke with concern about his state of health. But in his last public appearance he showed off in the Fashion Week of Paris with a more careful look.

Margot Robbie y Cara Delevinge They strengthened friendship ties in 2016 when they coincided in the movie Suicide Squad, an American superhero film by DC Comics.

