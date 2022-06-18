The photos of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo at the wedding of Jordi Alba and Romarey Ventura

The PSG footballer and his wife participated in the wedding celebrations of the former teammate in Barcelona and his partner Romarey Ventura.

The marriage of the Barcelona player Jordi Alba and the influencer romarey ventura It is considered one of the weddings of the year in the European football environment. That is why many footballers from the current squad and who shared a team with the right back of the culé team met in Seville to accompany the couple.

Y one of those who attended was Lionel Messi, who did so accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. As part of a long list of guests, who arrived at the venue by bus from the city center, the couple from Rosario joined the celebration that took place in a 17th-century estate that has its own airfield.

After enjoying the marriage union and the after party, the one who took advantage of their social networks to thank the invitation was the wife of the PSG star. “Thank you Romarey Ventura and Jordi Alba for such a beautiful night full of love. We love you!”Antonela wrote and accompanied the publication with a series of photos that were taken during the celebrations.

In the images, which are several and are repeated quickly, you can see Roccuzzo in a red dress and Messi in a black suit, with a gray vest and matching tie. Among the postcards, one stands out in which the mother of Thiago, Mateo and Ciro gives her husband a kiss on one of the cheeks. In addition to the photos that she took with Antonela in the privacy of the party, the flea he also approached several fans who were in the city center and posed for a selfie.

It must be remembered that after his appearance at Valencia, Jordi Alba joined the culé team in 2012 and there he shared nine seasons with the best player of all time at Barcelona. Together they won 16 titles with the Blaugrana shirt, including five Spanish leagues and one Champions League.

Messi and Antonela at Jordi Alba’s wedding

Beyond the presence of the former Barcelona number 10, other prominent guests were the Uruguayan Luis Suarez with his partner Sofia Balbi y Sergio Busquets with his wife Elena Galera, who was one of the bride’s bridesmaids and who is also a great friend of the fashion icon in Spain. The others who said present were the coach Xavi Hernandez y Cesc Fabregas They also approached the farm where the celebration took place.

Precisely, Roccuzzo herself together with Balbi and Daniella Semanpartner of Fábregas, took advantage of the same photo capture format and posed for the occasion.

The featured news was the absence, with notice, of Gerard Piqué. The Catalan defender, who has spent so many years with Jordi Alba in the culé team, did not attend the wedding in the midst of his separation from the singer Shakira, which included rumors of infidelity on the part of the player and also a businessman.

The place chosen by the bride and groom to get married was the Treasury of Oran, a farm located in the town of Utrera. Built in the 17th century, it has all the details to carry out a wedding and the after party.

