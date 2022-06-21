The photos of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo on vacation on the “Isla Bonita”

Antonela and Leo at Shalimar II (@antonelaroccuzzo)

Before a semester that will be busy and with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year, Lionel Messi and his family continue to enjoy a well-deserved vacation in the last days that the Rosario crack has left before joining the Paris Saint-Germain squad and starting the preseason. This Monday it was his wife, Antonela Roccuzzowho published photos in a paradisiacal place in Europe with a midsummer climate, which will begin this Tuesday there.

After spending a few days in Argentina and others in Barcelona, ​​where they were at Jordi Alba’s wedding, they changed destinations again and enjoy a few days in full sun in an ideal place to relax and recharge their batteries.

“The beautiful island,” posted Antonela, who uploaded four photos in a setting of total relaxation with beaches and on top of a yacht. She and Leo were shown in swimsuits and her youngest son, Ciro, also appears in one of the images. The couple and their three boys met in Ibiza with their friends, Cesc Fàbregas and your partner Daniella Seman and their three children, Lia, Capri and Leonardo.

Messi and Fàbregas know each other from Barcelona’s minor teams and are the product of their school at La Masía. Although the Spaniard emigrated to England from a very young age to join Arsenal, the bond continued and then they played together when the current midfielder who has just ended his bond with Monaco returned to the culé team between 2011 and 2014.

They and their families shared a yacht and according to the English site The Sunthe weekly price of the rented boat (it is called Shalimar II) around 73 thousand dollars (60 thousand pounds sterling).

The portal Super Yacht Charter Ibiza, reports that said yacht is 27 meters long, has capacity for up to 8 guests in 4 luxurious cabins, including a Master Suite, a VIP cabin and two twin convertibles into doubles, all of them with en-suite bathrooms and located on the bottom cover. In addition, she has so-called “water toys”, such as a Tender Williams turbojet 3.25 (small boat), a Seabob F5S jet ski and a Jet Surf.

After playing the two matches with Argentina at the beginning of the month, which included the title in La Finalissima in the 3-0 victory against Italy, and then the 5-0 win against Estonia in which La Pulga scored all the goals, The PSG player returned to Argentina and in Rosario met with Antonela and her children. There they rested for a few days in which they went to a birthday, they visited the house they are building in Funes and Leo fulfilled the dream of a group of fans and signed autographs and took photos.

The Messi family returned to Europe in their private plane and continued their vacations and these days they enjoy a dream place on the Spanish coast with their friends. Leo takes full advantage of a semester full of matches and with his fifth World Cup on the horizon, no less.

