The photos of Sabag Montiel and his girlfriend with the weapon that was used to attack Cristina Kirchner

After the arrest of Brenda Uliartethe girlfriend of the man who attacked Cristina Kirchner, Infobae accessed cell phone photos Fernando Sabag Montiel. In the images you can see both pose with the weapon that was used for the assassination attempt on the Vice President last Thursday, September 1.

As this medium could know, the photos were rescued from the cell phone that the experts had reset but were housed in the device’s SIM. The new images compromise the young woman arrested last Sunday, since contradict their initial statement about the date they met her boyfriend and their relationship with the Bersa pistol.

The day after the attack on Fernández de Kirchner, during a report granted to Telefe NewsBrenda Uliarte assured that she found out while watching television that her boyfriend had tried to kill the Vice President. However, investigators determined that the young woman was not only at the scene at the time of the attack, but that she also accompanied the attacker throughout Thursday afternoon.

In addition, the young woman had publicly declared that she was not aware of the existence of the Bersa pistol when she is seen posing with the weapon in the photos. In fact, according to what she told this medium, the photos were taken on May 8.

Uliarte was arrested last night at the Palermo station, where they also seized her mobile phone, which at this time is being investigated by the police. Technicians from the Airport Security Police (PSA) and that, moreover, was key to the geolocation that allowed her to be found and stopped. “The device threw a lot”, A high-ranking source involved in the file told this medium: “The analysis of the downloaded material, so far indicates that he would have a key role in the event, not passive at all. It’s not a sheep.”

According to the analysis that emerges from the analysis of the cameras in the area and the data from the telephones, Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti and Prosecutor Carlos Rívolo believe that the arrested couple planned the attack against Fernández de Kirchner. In that sense, they suspect that at least the young woman was in the Juncal and Uruguay area in the previous days, where the militants concentrated to support her in the midst of the progress in the cause for Vialidad.

But the investigation that tries to clarify the attack on the former president revealed something else: “This does not stop at the two of them. Here there was organization and premeditation in the previous days around the house of Cristina Kirchner, “said a source who works in the case.

All this will be part of the evidence that will be shown to the accused this afternoon when they are questioned by the judge and the prosecutor. Sabag Montiel had already refused to testify on Friday, but was summoned to expand the accusation within the framework of the new evidence against him. The young woman had been arrested on Sunday night at the Palermo railway station and she had not yet been questioned.

