The photos that prove that Russia uses Iranian drones in Ukraine and that they are not working

Parts of an Iranian “kamikaze” drone, which did not explode after being shot down by Ukrainian forces (photos: Ukrainian armed forces, via Reuters)

The Ukrainian military presented this Tuesday for the first time tests of the use of iranian drones in the russian invasiondemonstrating deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran at a time when the Islamic Republic’s ailing nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.

US intelligence services already publicly warned in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of these bomb-carrying drones to Russia to help in its war against Ukraine. Although the Persian regime initially denied this, the head of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has boasted in recent days of arming major world powers.

The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian Army published images of the remains of the drone. It resembled a delta-shaped drone that Iran flies, known as Shahedor “Witness” in Farsi.

Both the military official and the website said that Ukrainian troops found the drone near Kupiansk amid the kyiv offensive that has pierced Russian lines around Kharkiv on the eastern front.

The model described corresponds to the Shahed-136

Parts of the drone shot down near Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region, where Russia withdrew its troops

The image suggested that the Shahed drone had been shot down by Ukrainian forces and failed to detonate on impact as planned, although kyiv did not give much more information about it. An inscription on the drone identified it as an “M214 Gran-2”, which did not correspond to known Russian weaponry.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has multiple versions of the Shahedwhich have flown over a US aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf, been used by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, attacked oil depots in Saudi Arabia and allegedly killed two sailors aboard an oil tanker off Oman in 2021. The Shahed, shaped like a triangle, is believed to have a range of about 2,000 kilometersthough Iran has offered few details.

Experts refer to these types of bomb-carrying drones as “loitering munitions.” The drone flies to a destination, probably programmed in advance of its flight, and explodes in mid-air over or on impact with the target.

In late August, US government officials noted that Russia was facing technical problems with the Iranian drones, which presented “numerous bugs” on the devices, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the US intelligence assessment. They also pointed out that the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series UAVs for several days this month is likely part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of Iranian UAVs.

Iran has grown closer to Russia as it faces crushing sanctions over the collapse of the nuclear deal in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal. Negotiations on the agreement, by which Iran limited its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, appear to be stalled again.

Ukraine and Iran also maintain tense relations, stemming from the shooting down by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020, in which all 176 people on board were killed.

(With information from AP/By Jon Gambrell)

