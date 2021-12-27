The phrase about the possible retirement of Lewis Hamilton that shook Formula 1

Hamilton comes off losing the title on the last lap to Max Verstappen (Photo: Reuters)

The sensations that fly through the air presage a possible storm. The absolute silence of Lewis Hamilton after losing the title of Formula 1 On the last lap he opened the door to interpretations and rumors regarding his future within the top flight of world motorsport. The word retirement began to revolve around his figure and the statements of Bernie Ecclestone during the last hours they did nothing more than accentuate that scenario.

The historic man linked to F1 was asked about “what’s going on” with the seven-time world champion. And the 91-year-old businessman didn’t beat around the bush: “I don’t know, but I don’t think I will come back. Your disappointment is too great. And somehow you can understand it. Now would be the time to face his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur with seven World Cup titles as Michael Schumacher. “.

In the interview he gave to the Swiss newspaper view He denied having confidential information, although his statements left hovering that what came out of his mouth may be something more than simple analysis. Bernie clarified that he did not have a telephone dialogue with Hamilton at the moment, but If with his father Anthony: “I immediately felt that she would not answer a question about her son’s future. So we just talk business! “.

Bernie Ecclestone’s phrases raised fears of a Lewis retirement (Photo: Reuters)

Eccleston was very critical of what happened in the already historic last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP that allowed him to Max Verstappen reduce a difference of more than 10 seconds and be within reach of Hamilton’s Mercedes, which he finally surpassed a few corners from the finish line. “A lot of things went wrong in the last laps. Race director Masi could have saved some trouble if he had immediately stopped the race with the red flag after Latifi’s accident. So there would have been a superfinal between Max and Lewis for the last three laps”, He declared, who also raised questions about the future of Toto Wolff in the team.

While he had an analysis on Lewis’s future that would dramatically change the category dashboard, he also clarified: “Who knows how the new cars will reposition the field. With George Russell I would have an ambitious teammate, of whom I am not as convinced as many experts, by the way. And then we don’t forget Verstappen. With him, Hamilton has finally found an equal opponent after many years”. And he added: “Max is currently the best racing driver in the world.”

With 36 years, the British racer is the top winner in the history of Formula 1 together with Michael Schumacher with 7 titles. His career began in the 2007 with McLaren and emigrated to Mercedes for 2013, where it marked an era at win six of the eight seasons he starred in from 2014 to this year.

KEEP READING:

Lewis Hamilton sold the famous luxury car from his collection that was designed by an Argentine

Fans chose the best Formula 1 pass of 2021 – which was the winner

Sports agenda for Christmas: stellar card of the NBA and Boxing Day in the Premier League